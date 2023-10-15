Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation,” Stead said, before adding, “Kane is clearly a massive part of our side, and a world-class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”
