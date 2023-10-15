Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

New Zealand captain Williamson was injured again. Tom Blundell has been called in as cover for him till he recovers from a thumb fracture

Kane Williamson thumb injured during New Zealand vs Bangladesh match in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was injured during his first outing in the World Cup match against Bangladesh. He retired hurt for 78 after a throw hitting his thumb. He sought immediate treatment but was not able to recover. 

Scans on Thursday confirmed that Williamson had fractured his thumb. “Firstly, we’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by The Independent.
Scans further confirmed that the Kiwi skipper will only be available for the last stages of the group matches in this World Cup and as a result Blundell has been called in as a cover for the Blackcaps skipper.  

“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation,” Stead said, before adding, “Kane is clearly a massive part of our side, and a world-class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”

How can Kane Willaimson’s injury affect New Zealand?
Not having his expertise as a captain could affect New Zealand’s campaign going further in the tournament. They have been flawless in the first three matches. Williamson plays the anchor role and after the fall of Devon Conway’s wicket in the last match, it was he who stayed till the end and finished the game. Had he not been there, things would have been different. 

Before coming to the World Cup, the Kiwi skipper had been out of international cricket for nearly six months having suffered from ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) during the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 in April this year. 

