Team India all the way: PM Modi hails World Cup win over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian team's victory over Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, saying it was a great win powered by all round excellence.

India fired on all cylinders, blowing away its arch-rivals by seven wickets.

Captain Rohit Sharma was the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence."



"Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," he said.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match. He said the team has shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for the nation.

''Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

Shah also watched the match at the stadium with his family members.

With this win, the hosts registered their third victory in as many outings in the tournament, while Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches.

It was also India's eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191. Then, India chased down target in 30.3 overs at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.