The matches at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala have been affected by rains in the past, and it might play some role in the India vs New Zealand game.





There are no chances of rain in the morning. However, according to accuweather.com, there is a weather forecast for thunderstorms at 2 PM IST, when India vs New Zealand will start.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, part of ICC commentators team, wrote on his X handle that there was no sign of clouds in the morning.

Everyone asking for pictures from DHARAMSALA



HERE IT IS



btw , did you'll like the REEL with Mr Shastri



Explain why it works or not for you all #CricketTwitter#CricketWorldCup#INDvsNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 22, 2023





India and New Zealand have won their first four matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. But New Zealand are at the top of the points table due to their superior net run rate.

India coach Rahul Dravid also talked about the top-of-the-table clash today.





"They are playing very good cricket. They play in India a lot. They played here. They come on tours to India a lot. Many of their players have played in the IPL, so they're very used to these conditions."

"A lot of experience in their team as well. If you look at their squad, we were going through their squad and obviously doing our strategy meetings, and they do have a lot of experience and depth in their squad as well. They are well balanced."