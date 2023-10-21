Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Hard to replace him, says Dravid on Hardik Pandya

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Hard to replace him, says Dravid on Hardik Pandya

Rahul Dravid said that India will miss Hardik Pandya but have several combinations in mind to play against New Zealand in the match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hardik Pandya injury news

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India coach Rahul Dravid feels that it would be hard to replace Hardik Pandya in the playing 11 who is out with an injury ahead of the all-important World Cup match against New Zealand. 

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, October 21, Dravid said, “[He] is an important player for us and he is an important all-rounder so helps us really balance our squad out really well. But he is going to be missing this game, so we will have to work around that and see what is the best combination and what we can come up with best.”

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Saying that he and the team don’t have any choice but to play without Hardik. “I mean, in the end, we've got to work with the 14 that we've got. Sometimes you do expect that these kinds of things can happen, so that's why you have got a squad,” added the 50-year-old. 

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

What would be the team combination for India?

Talking about the Team India combination, he said that the management has a lot of different combinations that they can try. “We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. But yeah, probably might not have the kind of balance that we probably used in the first four games,” said Dravid. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

“We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. With that kind of combination, we still could play him [Shardul Thakur] and play Ash [R Ashwin] and move [Ravindra] Jadeja up. We are pretty clear on what our playing 11 is tomorrow. But I wouldn't want to be giving too much away,” added Dravid, saying that they would have a look at the wicket early in the morning and then decide who to play. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Both India and New Zealand have remained unbeaten in the first four matches. They take on each other on Sunday, October 22 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Sadeera nullifies Sybrand's gritty 70 to give Lanka its 1st win in CWC 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

World Cup 2023: Winless Sri Lankans desperate against unpredictable Dutch

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hardik PandyaRahul DravidICC ODI World Cup 2023India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandDharamsala ODI

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story