World Cup 2023: Ferguson declared fit ahead of PAK vs NZ clash on Nov 4

Amid the injuries to their main players, there is some respite for New Zealand as pacer Lockier Ferguson has been declared fit ahead of Pakistan clash on Saturday

Ferguson walked off the game against Australia last Saturday after experiencing a niggle in his right Achilles and was ruled out of their match against South Africa.





Lockie Ferguson injury update Chasing 358, the last edition's runners-up capitulated by 190 runs, marking their third defeat in a row after four consecutive wins.

"Lockie Ferguson's scan on his right Achilles revealed no significant damage and it's hoped he'll be available for Saturday's game against Pakistan in Bengaluru," New Zealand cricket said in a statement.

The Black Caps are grappling with a series of injuries, leaving them in a tricky position as the World Cup enters the business end.

As many as five players, including regular skipper Kane Williamson (thumb), are battling injuries.

While Ferguson and Mark Chapman (calf) were already nursing injuries, Matt Henry and James Neesham also suffered injuries on Wednesday with the former hurting is hamstring.

"Matt Henry will undergo an MRI scan in the next 24 hours to ascertain the extent of the injury to his right hamstring," NZC said.

"Henry came from the field after experiencing tightness during his sixth over and did not return.





"Henry came from the field after experiencing tightness during his sixth over and did not return. "An update on Matt Henry's scan will be provided once the results have been received and assessed."

Neesham injury update

X-ray clears Neesham of any broken bones

Giving an update on Neesham, NZC said: "Jimmy Neesham is nursing a bruised right wrist after he was struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings.

"The injury saw Neesham slide down the batting order to number nine, but an X-ray has cleared him of any broken bones."

The board also said Chapman and Williamson "will be assessed again in Bengaluru ahead of Saturday's penultimate round-robin match."

New Zealand will arrive in Bengaluru from Pune on Thursday afternoon.