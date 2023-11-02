Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: New Zealand call in Jamieson as cover for injured Henry

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call in Jamieson as cover for injured Henry

Ravaged by a spate of injuries, New Zealand on Thursday included fast bowler Kyle Jamieson in their World Cup squad with a cloud of doubt hovering over pacer Matt Henry's availability

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kyle Jamieson

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Ravaged by a spate of injuries, New Zealand on Thursday included towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson in their World Cup squad with a cloud of doubt hovering over pacer Matt Henry's availability for a key clash against Pakistan.

The 28-year-old six feet eight inches tall pacer will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game against Pakistan.

New Zealand have been left in a tricky situation towards the business end of the tournament with as many as five of their players, including two pacers, battling injuries.

While regular skipper Kane Williamson (thumb), Lockie Ferguson (achilles) and Mark Chapman (calf) were already nursing injuries, Henry and James Neesham joined the list on Wednesday with the former hurting his hamstring.

With Henry awaiting scan results on his right hamstring, New Zealand were forced to fly in Jamieson, who was previously with the squad as cover for Tim Southee.

"The severity of Matt's injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn't risk being a bowler down for Saturday," Head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Matt's been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we've got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today."

Stead said Jamieson was well-prepared to return to India.

"Kyle's on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He'll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday's game.

"Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we're confident he'll be able to hit the ground running."

New Zealand have slumped to three successive losses following four wins, leaving them with 8 points in the points table.

They will face Pakistan in Bengaluru before clashing with Sri Lanka on November 9.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

