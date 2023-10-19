Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

Hardik Pandya was injured while bowling, and won't be able to bowl and field against Bangladesh in the ongoing match ICC World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hardik Pandya injured against Bangladesh during ICC World Cup 2023. File Photo: @BCCI

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
India ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured while bowling his first over of the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The matter has become serious as he has been taken to the hospital for scans. 

Playing his fourth ICC World Cup match in a row, the 30-year-old tried to stop the ball when Litton Das hit a straight drive which eventually went for a four. Pandya had stretched his right foot but was not able to get to the ball. Instead, he got injured and walked off the field limping.

Virat Kohli bowls

As Pandya walked off the file after bowling just three balls, Virat Kohli was called on by Indian captain Rohit Sharma to complete the over. Kohli conceded just two runs and the over went for 10 runs in total. 

Bangladesh off to a flyer 

Bangladesh got off to a flying start courtesy of a 93-run stand between openers Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Both reached their individual fifties. While Das was still batting at the time of publishing this copy, Hasan was trapped leg-before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav for 51. 

Ravindra Jadeja got the second wicket of stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mohammed Siraj got the third wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who literally gifted it to him by playing a ball outside leg and edging it to KL Rahul who took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. 

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

