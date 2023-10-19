World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

Hardik Pandya being taken for scans is the worst possible news. Forget about this match or the next. India's World Cup campaign hinges on him being able to play his role. There is no replacement for him. Not even a 50% version of him.#INDvBAN— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) October 19, 2023
Virat Kohli bowls
Bangladesh off to a flyer
Ravindra Jadeja got the second wicket of stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mohammed Siraj got the third wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who literally gifted it to him by playing a ball outside leg and edging it to KL Rahul who took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps.