World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gets 3 overspeeding challans on way to Pune

The reports stated that 36-year-old Rohit's Lamborghini exceeded 200 km/h and even reached 215 km/h.

New Delhi
Rohit Sharma

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, captain Rohit Sharma received three challans for overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He is driving to join his team in Pune for India's fourth Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

According to a Pune Mirror report, three online traffic challans, reportedly a Lamborghini, were issued to his vehicle. The Traffic department also expressed concern about Rohit driving at such high speeds and suggested the Indian captain travel via team bus with Police escorts.
The reports stated that 36-year-old Rohit's Lamborghini exceeded 200 km/h and even reached 215 km/h.

The news reports of Rohit driving at such speeds have not gone well with the Indian cricket team fans.

Rohit is back to his pristine best, scoring 131 and 86 against Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively. He started the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a duck against Australia but bounced back brilliantly in the next two games.

The Indian captain is the fourth-highest run-getter in the ICC World Cup 2023, with 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate 141.83. In the quadrennial tournament, he has smashed 22 Fours and 11 sixes.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

