IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Bangladesh bat first in Pune

In today’s (Thursday, October 19) match in the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are not playing today for Bangladesh while India opted to make no changes in their playing 11 from the last match in Ahmedabad. Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh Playing 11 probable: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Bangladesh Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs BAN Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs BAN live score and match updates...