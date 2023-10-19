Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Bangladesh bat first in Pune
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Bangladesh bat first in Pune

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain won the toss and decided to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan is not playing for Bangla Tigers. India unchanged

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates from the ICC World Cup match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
In today’s (Thursday, October 19) match in the ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are not playing today for Bangladesh while India opted to make no changes in their playing 11 from the last match in Ahmedabad.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh Playing 11 probable:  Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Bangladesh
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Bangladesh World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs BAN
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs BAN live score and match updates...

2:20 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Litton Das still not off the mark

 
Over Summary- 0 1 0 0 0 0; BAN 6-0 after 04 overs 
 
Litton Das (0), Tanzid Tamim (6); Mohammed Siraj 2-0-5-0
 
Litton Das has played 13 balls and is still not off the mark. A lot of pressure has built on him. 
 

2:16 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Maiden over from Bumrah

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 0 0 0; BAN 5-0 after 03 overs 
 
Litton Das (0), Tanzid Tamim (5); Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-1-0
 
It is a maiden over for Jasprit Bumrah as Litton Das does not get the desired timing and gap to get any runs. 
 

2:11 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: First boundary of the match

 
Over Summary- 4 0 0 0 0 0; BAN 5-0 after 02 overs 
 
 
Litton Das (0), Tanzid Tamim (1); Mohammed Siraj 1-0-4-0
 
 
A left-hander’s cover drive will give Bangladesh their first boundary of the match. 
 

2:07 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: One from the first over

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 0 0 0; BAN 1-0 after 01 overs 

Litton Das (0), Tanzid Tamim (1); Jasprit Bumrah- 1-0-1-0
 
Six balls in the perfect channel and the Bangladesh team could only get one single in the first over of the match. 
 

2:02 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: The match begins

 
The teams are now out in the middle with two Bangladesh openers- Tanzid Tamim and Litton Das at the pitch and Jasprit Bumrah has the ball in hand. Bangladesh are playing against India in India for the first time in 25 years in an ODI game. 
 

1:57 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Teams out for national anthems

 
The two teams are out in the middle to sing their national anthems before the start of the match and the Bangladesh anthem will be suing first followed by India’s. Both the national anthems have been written by the same man- Rabindranath Tagore. 
 

1:55 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Here are the official team sheets


India made no changes in their playing 11

1:43 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Here’s what has happened so far

 
A post shared by ICC (@icc)

1:35 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Two changes for Bangladesh, none for India

 
Nasum Ahmed is playing in place of Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud has come in for Taskin Ahmed. India skipper Rohit Sharma says that he would have liked to bowl first and in that regard,. Toss is almost redundant now that both the teams are doing what they want to. India play an unchanged 11. 
 

1:33 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Bangladesh win toss, bat first

 
The toss has been won by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and he has chosen to bat first. 
 

1:32 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: No Shakib Al-Hasan

 
The big news from the toss is Shakib Al Hasan is not playing as it is Najmul Hossain Shanto who is out for the toss. 
 

1:32 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Will Rohit Sharma the spinner come in action?

 
In a video posted by the Indian cricket team's official Instagram page, Rohit is seen rolling his arms against Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. While Jadeja hit a few for a big one, Sharma occasionally deceived the southpaw.  
 
 

Rohit Sharma rolls his arm in nets ahead of India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket Worls Cup 2023

1:26 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

 
It’s a pitch where seamers will not mind bowling first. There are runs on the wicket and it is no turner says Sanjay Manjrekar. It is a definition of a true pitch says Irfan Pathan. It is black soil and hard pitch with dry grass covering. It would be a high-scoring game, he adds. I will use bouncers and a back of a length more, Pathan recommends to the pacers. 
 
I don’t see any changes in the team says Manjrekar. Rohit Sharma the off-spinner might come in to play, he adds. 
 

1:19 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Bangladesh coach confident of beating India

 
Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that his team can do an upset if you want to call Bangladesh beating India an upset. He said, “The first one is that we have had success in the recent past against India, but then when you come to the World Cup it's a very different game altogether. We are hoping that we will have a complete game against them. If they have not so good game and if we play to our potential, I think we are capable of doing that. We have proved that and that memory is going to serve us well to start [well] at the start. So, we need to start well.”
 

1:12 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: India and Bangladesh in ODIs head to head

 
India and  Bangladesh have come up against each other in 40 ODIs. The Bangla Tigers have won eight games, and three of those eight victories have come in the last five meetings between the two teams. India have won 31 matches while one has ended in a no result.
 
Total matches played: 40
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 08
No result: 01
Tied- 00
 

1:08 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Check out the predicted playing 11s of both teams

 
India Playing 11 Probable
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable
 
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
 

1:06 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: What has been India vs Bangladesh head to head in World Cups?

 
India and Bangladesh met for the first time in the 2007 World Cup where the Bangladesh side surprised India and beat them by chasing down 192 with five wickets in hand. But since then, India beat the Bangla Tigers in the 2011 World Cup’s opening encounter, the 2015 World Cup’s quarterfinal, and the 2019 World Cup’s league stage. They meet for the fifth time today. 
 

1:01 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Why Shami and Ashwin have not been able to find a place?

 
Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin will keep on warming the benches, suggested India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the ICC World Cup 2023.
 
Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, October 18, Mhambrey said that it is difficult to keep quality players like Ashwin and Shami out of the playing 11, but the team can only play 11 players and they play them according to the conditions of the wicket. 
 
Read the full article here 

R Ashwin and Rahul Dravid during a practice session. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
 

12:56 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Indian bowling coach reveals plan to avoid upset

 
Bangladesh are a threat in World Cups for any team let alone India. But Indians have had a very sour feeling since 2007 when the Bangla Tigers caused the biggest upset of the tournament and beat India. Since then India have beaten the team representing their easter neighbors thrice, but that win still haunts the fans.
 

India cricket team

12:50 PM

Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Will Surya be able to get a chance today?

 
The 360-degree player, Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait a bit longer to make his ODI World Cup debut feels Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Since the Indian team hasn’t lost even a single game, making changes to the playing 11 would make no sense.
Suryakumar Yadav hits a century in the second T20I between India and New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

