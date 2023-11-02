IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli-Gill settle, 50 up

In today's (Thursday, November 02) match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India made no change in their playing 11 while Sri Lanka brought in leg spinner Dushan Hemantha in place of Dhananjaya de Silva who has been out of form. Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. India vs Sri Lanka TOSS: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Sri Lanka Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SL Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs SL live score and match updates...