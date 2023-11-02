Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli-Gill settle, 50 up
IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli-Gill settle, 50 up

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup: Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There is no change in the Indian playing 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Sri Lanka live score

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
India vs Sri Lanka TOSS:  Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Sri Lanka
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SL
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
3:24 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Nine runs from the over

3:21 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dushan Hemantha into the attack

3:15 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 3 from the over

3:10 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill gets going

3:03 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Angelo Mathews continues the good work

3:00 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Theekshana into attack

2:56 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay over

2:52 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 50 up for India

2:46 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Mathews into the attack

2:41 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli special

2:37 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli dropped

2:30 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill dropped

2:25 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Madushanka madness

2:24 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden by Chameera again

2:19 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill yet to get off the mark

2:16 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden by Chameera

2:14 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit castled

2:08 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: And it begins

1:51 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Sri Lanka players to wear black armbands

1:47 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Official team sheets

1:46 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: One change Sri Lanka’s playing 11

1:45 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: No change India’s playing 11

1:38 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Here’s what happened at the toss

1:34 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, bowl first

1:02 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Lanka coach praises Indian bowling

1:00 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s short ball problems

12:39 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both sides

12:37 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both teams

12:33 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head between two teams

12:33 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Preview of the match

12:25 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What to expect from today’s game?

12:22 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the Live Coverage

3:24 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Nine runs from the over

 
Over Summary: 1 1 0 0 1 0; IND 97-1 after 16 overs 
Virat Kohli (46), Shubman Gill (39); Dilshan Madushanka 5-0-37-1
 
Four from Kohli and then Gill comes down the ground and hits a four as well. 
 
3:21 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dushan Hemantha into the attack

 
Over Summary: 1 1 0 0 1 0; IND 88-1 after 15 overs 
Virat Kohli (41), Shubman Gill (35); Dushan Hemantha 1-0-3-0
 
Dushan Hemantha into the attack and he goes for three runs. 
 
3:15 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 3 from the over

 
Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 1 0; IND 85-1 after 14 overs 
Virat Kohli (39), Shubman Gill (34); Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-28-1
 
India get three runs in the over as Sri Lanka search for a partnership breaker. 
 
3:10 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill gets going

 
Over Summary: 1 1 1 0 Wd 4 2; IND 82-1 after 13 overs 
Virat Kohli (36), Shubman Gill (26); Maheesh Theekshana 2-0-18-0
 
Gill hits Theekshana for 10 runs in the over. 
 
3:03 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Angelo Mathews continues the good work

 
Over Summary: 1 1 1 0 0 1; IND 72-1 after 12 overs 
Virat Kohli (36), Shubman Gill (26); Angelo Mathews 1-0-8-0
 
Angelo Mathews continues the good work and goes for only four runs in this over. 
 
3:00 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Theekshana into attack

 
Over Summary: 4 1 1 1 1 0; IND 68-1 after 11 overs 
Virat Kohli (34), Shubman Gill (24); Maheesh Theekshana 1-0-8-0
 
Maheesh Theekshana has come into the attack
 
2:56 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay over

 
Over Summary: 1 1 0 1 0 0; IND 60-1 after 10 overs 
Virat Kohli (28), Shubman Gill (22); Angelo Mathews 2-0-8-0
 
India are now in control of this game, scoring at six runs per over with two set batters at the crease. 
 
2:52 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 50 up for India

 
Over Summary: L4 0 4 0 0 2; IND 57-1 after 9 overs 
Virat Kohli (26), Shubman Gill (15); Kasun Rajitha 2-0-15-0
 
This is weird bowling from Kasun Rajhitha as he keeps targeting the pads and keeps going for a four. 
 
2:46 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Mathews into the attack

 
Over Summary:0 0 0 4 0 1; IND 47-1 after 8 overs 
Virat Kohli (26), Shubman Gill (15); Angelo Mathews 1-0-5-0
 
Just one four and a single from the over 
 
2:41 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli special

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 4 0; IND 42-1 after 7 overs 
Virat Kohli (26), Shubman Gill (10); Kasun Rajitha 1-0-9-0
 
Misfield at mid-off gives Gill and India two extra runs. Straight past the bowler and that is a Kohli special for a four. On the pads and Kohli flicks it past the keeper for a four. Back to back boundaries. 
 
2:37 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Kohli dropped

 
Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 4; IND 33-1 after 6 overs 
Virat Kohli (18), Shubman Gill (9); Dushmantha Chameera 3-2-8-0
 
In the last over it was Gill and in this one, it is Kohli and yet another straightforward chance is gone. This one was hit back to the bowler. Sri Lanka could have had three in the powerplay, but for now, it is only one. Another four on the last ball. Kohli on 18 now. Remember he was dropped on 10. 
 
2:30 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill dropped

 
Over Summary: 0 4 4 0 Wd 1 1; IND 25-1 after 5 overs 
Virat Kohli (10), Shubman Gill (9); Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-25-1
 
Shubman Gill finally gets off the mark as he hits back-to-back fours and then gets dropped at cover-point by Asalanka. 
 
2:25 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Madushanka madness

 
Dilshan Madushanka has been the first over king of this World Cup. 
 

2:24 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden by Chameera again

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 14-1 after 4 overs 
Virat Kohli (9), Shubman Gill (0); Dushmantha Chameera 2-2-0-0
 
This is brilliant bowling from Chameera as he gets Kohli playing on every ball and beats him three times out of six. Bowls yet another maiden. 
 
2:19 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gill yet to get off the mark

 
Over Summary: 0 4 0 Wd 0 1 0; IND 14-1 after 3 overs 
Virat Kohli (9), Shubman Gill (0); Dilshan Madushanka 2-0-14-1
 
Kohli gets a four and then Madushanka bowls a brilliant bouncer as well. 
 
2:16 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Maiden by Chameera

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 8-1 after 2 overs 
Virat Kohli (4), Shubman Gill (0); Dushmantha Chameera 1-1-0-0
 
Dushmantha Chameera bowls that one delivery that has everyone gasping, beating bat and pad and then going on to miss the stumps, but doesn’t get the wicket. Gill survives. 
 
2:14 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Rohit castled

 
Over Summary: 4 W 0 0 0 4; IND 8-1 after 1 overs 
Virat Kohli (4), Shubman Gill (0); Dilsham Madushanka 1-0-8-1
 
Four off the first ball and then a pitch-perfect delivery which was slower as the bowler had rolled his fingers while bowling, seamed back in and castled Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the match. Virat Kohli opened his account with a four. 
 
2:08 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: And it begins

 
Aftre the national Anthems are done, the match has finally begun at the Wankehde Stadium in Mumbai 
 

1:51 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Sri Lanka players to wear black armbands

 
One of the greatest cricket fans of any team, Uncle Perry passed away recently. His demise will be commemorated by the Sri Lankan players.
 

Sri Lanka players will wear black armbands during today's game vs. India to pay tribute to the late Percy Abeysekera, the legendary cheerleader.

Abeysekera was an integral part of the game of cricket in Sri Lanka and did play a pivotal role from beyond the boundary line to…

— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 2, 2023

1:47 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Official team sheets

 
Here are the official team sheets 
 
First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

