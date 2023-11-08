Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: Rauf overcomes 'rib strain' scare, Shadab to be reassessed

World Cup 2023: Rauf overcomes 'rib strain' scare, Shadab to be reassessed

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who developed a strain on his ribs, is fine and available for selection for their concluding group league clash against England in the World Cup

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
"Haris underwent an MRI scan of his rib and the report is okay. The test was carried out as a precaution after he reported pain on the left side of his ribs during the last game in Bengaluru against New Zealand," Pakistan media manager Umar Farooq told PTI here on Tuesday.

Rauf had some "strain" on his ribs against New Zealand in Bengaluru but managed to complete his full quota, finishing with underwhelming figures of 1/85.

Set a massive target of 402, Pakistan won by 21 runs via the DLS method to keep their slender semifinal hopes alive.

Shadab to be reassessed

Leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan, who missed their last two matches while recovering from a concussion, will be "re-assessed during training" on Wednesday, Farooq added.

Shadab was hit on his head while fielding as he landed awkwardly on his shoulder during their match against South Africa.

Usama Mir was brought in as a concussion substitute.

Shadab missed their last two matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Day out at a shopping mall

Their campaign hanging by the thread, Pakistani players chose to relax and four of them were spotted hanging out in a North Kolkata shopping mall on the EM Bypass.

Few of them indulged in shopping, while some opted to stay put at the team hotel, catching up on the crucial Afghanistan-Australia fixture.

The Babar Azam-led side must win big against England here on Saturday and also hope that other results go in their favour to sneak into the semifinals.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Pakistan cricket teamcricket world cupICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

