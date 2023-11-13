World Cup 2023: Records galore as India hammer 410 for 4 versus Netherlands

India shattered several records during their monumental innings of 410 for four against the Netherlands in their World Cup final league match here on Sunday.

While skipper Rohit Sharma (61) re-wrote many records, Shreyas Iyer (128 not out) and KL Rahul (102) also contributed few of them.

Here is a look at the records scripted during India's innings:



- Rohit has struck the most number of sixes in the ODIs in a calendar year, taking his 2023 tally to 60, surpassing AB de Villiers' previous record of 58 in 2015.

- Rohit became the captain to hit the most sixes in an edition of the World Cup (24), going past Eoin Morgan (22) of England.

- Rohit and Shubman Gill have been involved in most 100-plus stands in ODIs this year (5).

- Rohit has scored the most runs in a World Cup edition (503) among Indian captains, going past Sourav Ganguly (465 in 2003).

- Rohit joined Tendulkar in scoring 500-plus runs in multiple World Cup editions (2). Rohit is also the first to do so in successive editions.

- Virat Kohli (51 against the Netherlands) has made 50-plus scores on 14 occasions in the World Cup to date, second only to Sachin Tendulkar (21).

- Kohli joined Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh in making the most 50-plus scores in a World Cup (7).

- It's the first time that the top-five batters of India have scored 50-plus runs in an ODI innings.

- KL Rahul slammed the quickest century by an Indian in a World Cup match (62 balls), bettering Rohit Sharma (63).

- So far, the Indian batters have scored 50-plus scores on 20 instances in this World Cup, their best ever, outperforming their 2019 record of 19.

- Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's partnership of 208 was the best for India for fourth wicket or below in a World Cup. The previous best was between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (unbroken 196) against Zimbabwe in 2015.