Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: SLC invites retired judges to form independent committee

World Cup 2023: SLC invites retired judges to form independent committee

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) invited retired Supreme Court judges, who were part of an interim seven-member committee formed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to form an independent committee

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri Lanka cricket team

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday invited retired Supreme Court judges, who were part of interim seven-member committee formed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to form an independent committee.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," SLC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In line with this commitment, SLC has taken a proactive step to invite respected individuals appointed by the Minister of Sports through a recent gazette notification to form an independent committee."

The committee will consist of retired Supreme Court judges -- SI Imam and Rohini Marasinghe and Irangani Perera, retired High Court judge.

The mandate of this committee will be to inquire into and recommend appropriate action in relation to the references contained in the Audit Report dated September 11, 2023, issued by the Auditor.

"Making recommendations and formulating strategic actions to ensure the prevention of corruption, malpractices, irregularities, misconduct, and failures as referred to in the aforementioned Audit Report," it said.

Following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup, the government had dismissed the SLC board and appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday restored the SLC board.

"SLC believes that this initiative reflects SLC's determination to address any shortcomings or irregularities within its operations and to take necessary actions to improve transparency and integrity," the board said in its statement.

"As nominated by the Hon. Minister by his Gazette, the involvement of esteemed members who served in the judiciary further emphasises the commitment to a fair and impartial process while safeguarding the autonomy of the institution.

"We are confident that the committee will play a crucial role in ensuring that the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka is conducted with integrity, fairness, and adherence to best practices and to clear in misconception among the general public." the statement read.

"We look forward to the insights and recommendations that this committee will provide and are fully committed to taking appropriate actions based on their findings.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN

World Cup 2023: Key battle between Rohit Sharma-Shaheen Afridi, says Bangar

World Cup 2023: Will play 3 spinners if needed, says Rohit Sharma

World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins lauds Glenn Maxwell for going for the win

World Cup 2023: Trott wished he had fielders in stands against Maxwell

World Cup 2023, NZ vs SL Preview: Kiwis face hurting Lankans in a must-win

World Cup 2023: Cummins' lieutenants remained "fixated" like Kapil's Devils

World Cup 2023: 3 teams, 3 days, one spot to decide India's semifinal rival

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Sri Lanka cricket teamsri lankaCricketcricket world cup

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story