World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Babar Azam took the fall for Pakistan’s failure to reach the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he resigned from his position as captain of the team from all three formats. He announced his resignation on Wednesday, November 15. In all the conversations about Pakistan cricket, Babar’s captaincy was a bone of contention.





"Reaching the No.1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management, but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," he added. In a statement, the 29-year-old Pakistani batter said, "I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world." Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today, I'm stepping down as the captain of Pakistan across all formats. It's a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right time for this call. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

During Babar's stint, Pakistan went to the No. 1 position in ODIs. Babar Azam-led ended their disastrous campaign in the WC with a debacle at the hands of England by 93 runs.

Babar had a dismal performance with Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. On a personal level, Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third most for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Pakistan suffered five defeats out of their nine matches and one at the hands of arch-rival India by seven wickets. In their last league match of the tournament, Men in Green started proceedings knowing that they had the slimmest of chances of still reaching the SFs, requiring a win by an enormous margin to force a gargantuan swing on net run rate. And the possibility of such a result soon disappeared as the 2019 champions England built towards a sizeable first-innings score and registered a 93-run win.