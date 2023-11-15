Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Babar Azam resigned from captaincy of Pakistan in all three formats after they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Babar Azam took the fall for Pakistan’s failure to reach the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he resigned from his position as captain of the team from all three formats. He announced his resignation on Wednesday, November 15. In all the conversations about Pakistan cricket, Babar’s captaincy was a bone of contention. 

In a statement, the 29-year-old Pakistani batter said, "I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world." 

"Reaching the No.1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management, but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Today, I'm stepping down as the captain of Pakistan across all formats. It's a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right time for this call. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

During Babar's stint, Pakistan went to the No. 1 position in ODIs. Babar Azam-led ended their disastrous campaign in the WC with a debacle at the hands of England by 93 runs.

Babar had a dismal performance with Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. On a personal level, Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third most for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Pakistan suffered five defeats out of their nine matches and one at the hands of arch-rival India by seven wickets. In their last league match of the tournament, Men in Green started proceedings knowing that they had the slimmest of chances of still reaching the SFs, requiring a win by an enormous margin to force a gargantuan swing on net run rate. And the possibility of such a result soon disappeared as the 2019 champions England built towards a sizeable first-innings score and registered a 93-run win.

Earlier this week, Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year.

Babar Azam's captaincy record 

Since taking over from Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar captained Pakistan in 133 matches across all formats, won 78 of them and lost only 43. 

Player Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No result Win%
Babar Azam 133 78 43 1 4 7 64.34

With ANI Inputs

Also Read

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

Cricket World Cup: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma's 100th match as India captain

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendlukar's record for most runs in one World Cup

World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

India vs NZ semi-final: Celebs guest list for the ICC World Cup 2023 today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Babar AzamPakistan cricket teamcricket world cupICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story