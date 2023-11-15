World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

India senior batter Virat Kohli has piled up over 600 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He was seen playing football with the iconic English footballer David Beckham ahead of the India vs New Zealand semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Beckham was accompanied legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he entered the ground. Kohli, who was warming up then, kicked the ball towards Beckham, who kicks the ball back to him.



Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the ICC shared a video in which Beckham caught up with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.







Why is Beckham attending India vs New Zealand semifinal?

Beckham is in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador. He took the role in 2005. He is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.





Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign. On November 15, Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989, and on the same day today, he met two sporting icons at the Wankhede Stadium. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ICC on Instagram posted a story of cricket icons Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar meeting before the clash. Sachin was visibly smiling while Richards stood wearing a white shirt and black glasses.