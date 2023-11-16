SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE, SF World Cup 2023 Updates: Rain to play spoilsport?

In the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa will play against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rain threat looms over the SA vs AUS semifinal as showers predicted throughout the day in Kolkata, according to Indian metrological department. Glenn Maxwell is expected to replace Marnus Labuschagne in the Australia Playing 11 vs South Africa today. Meanwhile, South Africa is expected to make two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Marco Jansen for Anile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Gerald Coetzee. However, with rain prediction and wicket under cover, Proteas might go with Gerald Coetzee.

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Australia Playing 11



South Africa Playing 11 probable: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Gerald Coetzee.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Cricket World Cup 2023, Semifinal South Africa vs Australia LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Australia's Pat Cummins will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Australia semifinal

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports HSAi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs AUS semifinal

Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Australia semifinal match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for SA vs AUS live score and match updates...