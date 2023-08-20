World Cup: ICC unveils timeless mascots, fan vote to decide their names

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled two unique mascots for the Men's One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023, set to be hosted in India from October 5 onwards. This unveiling took place at an event in Gurugram, Haryana, attended by Yash Dhull and Shafali Varma, the captains of the reigning ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup-winning team India.

According to the ICC, the mascots symbolise the spirit and unity that cricket fosters globally. The most significant revelation was that the mascot duo, depicting a girl and a boy holding a ball and a bat respectively, will become timeless. In essence, they will be an ever-present feature at all ICC events starting from the World Cup.

Fans to Decide the Names of the Mascots

In an unprecedented move, the ICC has invited fans to decide the names of the mascots. Cricket enthusiasts can visit the specified website and select one of the three options provided for the name of both the batter and bowler mascot. Voting will remain open only until August 27, 2023.

Options for the names of the batter (male) mascot include Tonk, Blitz, and Bash. The bowler mascot (female) will be named one of the three from Blaze, Pyra, and Wix. However, the ICC clarifies that the fan vote will contribute to the decision-making process of naming the mascots, alongside consultations with cultural and linguistic experts.

Hailing from a faraway cricketing utopia called the Crictoverse, the mascots are designed with a remarkable fusion of explosive energy and entertainment. They will amplify the overall fan experience and add to the lively atmosphere of future ICC events.

What Will the Female Mascot Do?

The female character, a bowler, is known for her turbo-powered arm that propels fireballs at lightning speed. Her pinpoint accuracy astonishes even the boldest batters. Beyond unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination, she carries a belt with six power cricket orbs, each tailored for various game-changing tactics.

What Can the Male Mascot Do?

Drawing inspiration from the ‘captain cool’ approach of contemporary cricket leaders and chase masters, the male character exudes sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess. His electromagnetic bat can play every shot, ranging from sneaky finesse to seam-smashing sixes, resonating with an electrifying force that mesmerises audiences.

What Did the ICC Say About Choosing Two Mascots?

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, spoke at the event, expressing delight at launching the ICC’s mascot duo. "The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries, with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion," he said.

Tetley elaborated on why two mascots were chosen, stating, "With the representation of both genders, they epitomise the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world. In line with the ICC's priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events."

What Will the Mascots Do During the World Cup?

Throughout the buildup to the tournament and during the games, the mascot duo will be available to interact with fans. They will also present fans with an option to purchase special mascot-themed merchandise online and in-stadia. Items such as unique sunglasses will allow fans to carry a piece of the Crictoverse wherever they go.

With the World Cup commencing on October 5, fans can begin booking tickets for the cricketing extravaganza from August 25, 2023, onwards.