IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Semis Updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand Semifinal Live Score: James Neesham or Kyle Jamieson might get a place in Blackcaps Playing 11 today vs India

BS Web Team New Delhi
The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
India eye a berth in the final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when Rohit Sharma's men take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, today. The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in the corner of the hosts' minds as an irritant. The Kiwis also had the measure of India in the ICC WTC Final in 2021, if one needs more attestation of the Kiwis' grip over the latter in global events. India expected not to change their Playing 11, while New Zealand might bring a pace bowling all-rounder in their Playing 11. James Neesham or Kyle Jamieson might get a place in their Playing 11 today vs India.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand Playing 11 probable:  Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. IND vs NZ semifinal: Key battles to look forward
Cricket World Cup 2023, Semifinal India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand semifinal
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand semifinal match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ semifinal
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand semifinal match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ semifinal live score and match updates...

Key Events

1:03 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Umpires for today

1:00 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why Rohit said fortune favours brave?

12:51 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Williamson can tackle Kuldeep

12:45 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Players' battles to look forward

12:38 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Previous outcomes don’t matter

12:32 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Men in Black you hate to hate

12:23 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How Kiwis could stop India's juggernaut

12:16 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Preview of the match

12:08 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

1:03 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Umpires for today

 
After the conclusion of the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the semifinals.
 

ICC reveals match officials of World Cup 2023 semifinals

1:00 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Why Rohit said fortune favours brave?

 
Over the past few weeks, his team has transformed into an unstoppable force vanquishing everyone on its path to glory. But, in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, India skipper Rohit Sharma also wants "luck to favour" his squad
 
Read the full report here

Rohit Sharma. Photo: BCCI twitter
 

12:51 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Williamson can tackle Kuldeep

 
New Zealand captain Kane Willamson is raring to go against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. He cleared all the air around unfit players in the Kiwi camp and informed that all 15 members of the New Zealand squad are fit and available for selection.
 


ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

12:45 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Players' battles to look forward

 
The big day is here!! India would try to shed their horrific knockout record since 2011 World Cup glory when they take the field against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15). Ahead of the India vs New Zealand semifinal, captain Rohit Sharma said that half of the current players talk about something other than the 1983 and 2011 World Cup victories.
 

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

12:38 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Previous outcomes don’t matter

 
New Zealand were the only side to have run India close in their league-stage contest in Dharamsala, but despite a four-wicket loss, the Kiwi captain said the outcome of their previous meet would have no bearing.
 
Read the full report here

Kane Williamson. Photo: PTI
 

12:32 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Men in Black you hate to hate

 
With Pakistan, it's war. With Australia, it's a game of one-upmanship. With former Colonial rulers England, it's payback time. But one team that Indians find hard to hold a grudge against, of any kind, are the Blackcaps, the perennial "good guys" of the game.
 
Read the full report here

India vs New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI
 

12:23 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How Kiwis could stop India's juggernaut

 
India aim to make 10 out of 10 when Rohit Sharma's men lock horns with their nemesis New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India were the only team that won all their league phase with their first game vs Australia saw the batting line-up. After being reduced to 5-3, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship, with the latter taking the team home.
 

New Zealand cricket team. Photo: PTI

12:16 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Preview of the match

 
Having already broken the jinx of losing to the Kiwis in ICC tournaments by beating them at a league stage match in Dharamsala, Rohit's men would also look to break the jinx of losing in knockouts. They lost in the semi-final of the last two ICC events- against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 and to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
 
Read the full preview here 

India vs New Zealand
 

12:08 PM

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates on the scorecard and live commentary. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World Cupcricket world cupIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia New Zealand CricketIndia vs New ZealandTom LathamKane Williamson

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

