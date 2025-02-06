Biomass co-firing, a sustainable solution to stubble burning problem

India is a nation known for agriculture being a cornerstone of the country’s economy, contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product as well as employing a large percentage of the 1.40 billion population. However, this essential sector faces a pressing challenge: The annual spectacle of stubble burning in India, particularly in Punjab. Stubble burning in the state has for long become an environmental crisis, causing severe air pollution, harming soil health and contributing to global warming.

Stubble burning also releases a dangerous cocktail of pollutants and greenhouse gases, aggravating the climate crisis. During peak burning seasons, the air quality index in and around affected places often reaches hazardous levels and triggers an alarming spikes in respiratory as well as cardiovascular health issues among the population. Stubble burning exhausts essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium from the soil, causing long-term soil degradation.

The practice of stubble burning persists primarily due to the agricultural cycle’s constraints. With limited economically viable alternatives and the high cost of stubble management machinery, farmers resort to burning agricultural residue, particularly paddy straw, as a quick and cost-effective means of clearing fields for the next wheat crop cycle.

With efforts to reduce this practice, Punjab has made significant progress by reducing stubble burning by 80 per cent from 2022 to 2024. However, with 9,655 farm fires still reported in 2024 in Punjab, there remains a pressing need for continuous awareness, action, and innovation to resolve this urgent environmental issue.

In this context, the Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the adoption of biomass co-firing in thermal power plants. Biomass co-firing is a promising solution, as it not only helps mitigate the environmental impact of stubble burning but also supports India’s transition towards generating cleaner energy.

What is biomass co-firing

Biomass co-firing is about substituting a portion of coal used in thermal power plants with agricultural residues like paddy straw, forestry waste and other organic materials. The biomass is then blended with coal to generate electricity. This method uses existing coal-based power plant infrastructure as a practical way to reduce dependency on coal while minimising carbon emissions.

Biomass co-firing offers an array of benefits by tackling air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable waste management. By redirecting agricultural residues like paddy straw to thermal power plants, it provides an effective alternative to open-field burning, considerably improving air quality in affected regions.

Co-firing has strong potential for decarbonising thermal power plants. By replacing a portion of coal with carbon-neutral biomass, thermal plants can significantly contribute to India meeting its Paris Agreement commitments to reduce emissions and shift to renewable energy sources. Moreover, it aids creating a new revenue stream for farmers while offering them a sustainable outlet for crop residue in lieu of stubble burning.

The potential of biomass co-firing to contribute to India’s energy mix is substantial. With energy security and affordability becoming increasingly important amidst growing power demand, India plans to add 90 gigawatt of thermal capacity by 2031-32, thus playing a crucial role in the country’s ambition to become the third-largest economy by then. By integrating biomass co-firing, thermal plants can reduce their reliance on imported coal, promote the use of indigenous resources and thus lower carbon footprint, support renewable energy goals, and enhance India’s energy security.

Challenges for biomass co-firing

Despite its potential, the progress of biomass co-firing in India faces challenges that impede its widespread adoption. Seasonal biomass supply along with logistical hurdles in collection, transport and storage of agricultural residues on a large scale make it complex and costly, demanding efficient supply chain management to ensure economic viability. Many coal-based power plants require substantial modifications to accommodate biomass co-firing, necessitating considerable investments and technical expertise. Additionally, the lower calorific value of biomass requires larger volumes for the same energy output, affecting efficiency and cost-effectiveness of power generation. Although India has implemented policies to promote biomass utilisation, more comprehensive incentives and subsidies are essential to drive its large-scale adoption.

Collaborative efforts to promote sustainable stubble management in Punjab’s Mansa is gradually reducing the environmental impact of traditional disposal methods. By partnering with local vendors, paddy straw is being transformed into bio-pellets for biomass co-firing and contributing to a cleaner energy mix. Large-scale procurement of paddy straw has prevented stubble burning, preserved thousands of acres of farmland and improved air quality. Awareness campaigns that educate farmers on the risks of stubble burning, technical training on innovative decomposing solutions and alternative eco-friendly farming practices have empowered communities to adopt sustainable approaches. Additionally, engaging students and the community in environmental advocacy has further fostered a culture of sustainability, benefitting both agriculture as well as the environment.

Road ahead

Biomass co-firing surely presents a win-win solution to India’s stubble burning crisis and its growing energy needs. By embracing this technology, thermal power plants can play a crucial role in transforming a persistent environmental challenge into an opportunity for sustainable development, paving the way for a healthier environment and a more resilient agricultural sector.

For biomass co-firing to become a widespread reality in India, a multi-pronged approach that combines regulatory directives, technological advancements, and concerted effort from all stakeholders – policymakers, farmers, industry stakeholders, and the civil society – is essential to unlock the full potential of biomass co-firing.

Incentives, such as subsidies for machinery and financial support for biomass collection, can drive adoption of sustainable practices. By fostering collaboration, investing in research and advanced technologies like efficient harvesting machines, we can enhance co-firing viability. Furthermore, implementing effective capacity-building programs for farmers and strengthening infrastructure for thermal plant operators, will help collectively address this critical challenge and lead India towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

The writer is CEO- power, Vedanta Ltd