- From Najeeb Jung's resignation to GST Council meet: 5 key developments
- Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircrafts
- US consumer spending slows; business investment perking up
- Oil prices up in quiet session as year-end approaches
- Chandrababu Naidu lauds new digital payment mode
- How India lobbied Moody's for ratings upgrade, but failed
- Russia bids farewell to slain Turkey envoy
- Syrian army says Aleppo freed, as last rebels leave
- US sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
- Monte dei Paschi says capital increase failed
OPINION
COLUMNISTS
Trump's global strength
Trump is the ultimate Machiavellian prince, operating almost exclusively on ruthless self-interest
Science and technology in 2016
Artificial intelligence and information technology made great strides
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Protection of Corruption Act?
Proposed dilution of the law undermines govt claims
Ranking difficulties
Govt must go beyond optics to improve on doing business
MARKETS
- Adani Ports 263.90 (-9.85)
- Asian Paints 869.55 (3.25)
- Axis Bank 448.45 (-9.45)
- Bajaj Auto 2566.55 (-19.10)
- Bharti Airtel 293.15 (-9.00)
- Cipla 560.20 (-2.65)
- Coal India 288.15 (-3.85)
- Dr Reddy's Labs 3017.95 (-24.90)
- GAIL (India) 424.90 (-5.05)
- H D F C 1218.80 (-18.05)
- HDFC Bank 1172.50 (-7.45)
- Hero Motocorp 3000.50 (-26.15)
- Hind. Unilever 789.10 (-7.45)
- ICICI Bank 253.00 (-0.35)
- Infosys 985.20 (-18.50)
- ITC 227.25 (1.15)
- Larsen & Toubro 1316.40 (-25.95)
- Lupin 1448.80 (-17.15)
- M & M 1183.15 (-10.00)
- Maruti Suzuki 5084.25 (-60.40)
- NTPC 160.35 (-3.45)
- O N G C 195.35 (-6.10)
- Power Grid Corpn 181.90 (-1.50)
- Reliance Inds. 1053.95 (-7.50)
- St Bk of India 249.75 (-5.40)
- Sun Pharma.Inds. 609.20 (-5.20)
- Tata Motors 469.65 (0.90)
- Tata Steel 392.40 (-12.50)
- TCS 2309.85 (-2.90)
- Wipro 461.35 (-1.20)
POPULAR NOW
-
'Demonetisation may have cost banks Rs 3,000 cr per day'
-
Rahul alleges Modi took bribes as CM, BJP denies & Kejriwal wants probe
-
Seven to one: How Cyrus Mistry was removed from Tata Sons on October 24
-
Don't make 100% job quota for locals: Industry to Karnataka
-
Full text of Nusli Wadia's letter to Tata Motors shareholders
-
DEMONETISATION
-
Demonetisation: Benefits elusive from RBI's Nov 29 easing
Banks have reported that banknotes worth Rs 5,92,613 cr have been issued to the public
-
Demonetisation not last action against corruption: Arvind Panagariya
-
Note ban: Income Tax dept detects Rs 3,590 crore undisclosed income
-
Old 500,1000 rupee notes can be used for payment under PMGKY
-
Presumptive tax benefits only for units getting digital payments» More
-
-
COMPANIES
-
West Bengal tries to lure IT firms, industry wants SEZ status
Govt is offering a maximum of 50% property tax waiver for 12 years and a higher FAR for cos
-
Sun Pharma steps up specialty business, acquires cancer drug in $175 mn deal
-
Now, Snapdeal will deliver Rs 2,000 at your doorstep
-
Paytm still facing glitches; users complain of payment issues
-
New vehicles brave demonetisation» More
-
-
TATA VS MISTRY
-
Wadia skips Tata Motors EGM; shareholders spar over his ouster
Wadia has termed the move to remove him 'inappropriately and shamefully stage-managed' by the Tatas
-
MFs back Tata in feud with Mistry
-
Promoter glare on premium economy segment of Vistara
-
The business plan that partly cost Mistry his job
-
Did Ratan Tata, AirAsia support global terrorist Malakotipour?» More
-
-
POLITICS
-
EC asks CBDT to look into finances of 255 unlisted parties
There are over 1780 registered, but unrecognised political parties in the country
-
92 hours of Lok Sabha disruption cost India Rs 144 crore
-
Congress accuses Modi, Fadnavis of politicising Shivaji memorial event
-
We did 'good job together': Kejriwal, Sisodia speak to Jung» More
-
-
CURRENT AFFAIRS
-
Najeeb Jung resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
Jung thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known
-
Parking space proof may be mandatory to register vehicles
-
Ex-coal secretary, others put on trial in coal scam case
-
Rajnath raps Manipur, Nagaland for blockade on NH-2» More
-
-
INTERNATIONAL
-
Wall Street holiday parties are back... but don't tell anyone
Organisers of the soirees are not eager to discuss the merriment
-
Apple, Nokia lock horns again; sue each other over patents
-
Honda, Alphabet's Waymo in talks over self-driving cars
-
Trump creates new trade body within White House» More
-
PEOPLE
Wallet space is already taken, no room for new players: Alok Goel
Goel says that for the payment cos to be successful they should time their entry into a new market
Banks are shying away from funding new steel ventures: Tata Steel MD
Interview with Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran
Clients hire us to service their business, not win awards, says Bowen
Bowen, who has worked earlier at Y&R and Ogilvy & Mather, is considered one of the sharpest minds in the business
No regrets since the day I joined Tata Sons, says Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry speaks to Business Standard about the reasons for quitting, his plan of action and why he does not have any regrets fighting ...
POLL
How badly has the Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry face off affected the reputation of the Tata Group as a whole?
-
TAKE TWO
-
DATA STORIES
-
Statspeak: Tech Accessories & Mobile Grow Hand In Hand
India is seeing a rapid growth in the mobile accessories market
-
Amma's legacy: Social, industrial, crime rankings among India's best
-
Data Tracker: Disruption on the road» More
-
-
FINANCIAL X-RAY
-
Compass: Limited impact of note ban for cable operators
Hathway, Den, Siti have already seen improvement in collections
-
Tata Power: One more hurdle crossed
CERC order lifts earnings visibility even though compensatory rate allowed is lower than expectation» More
-
PERSONAL FINANCE
Presumptive tax benefits only for units getting digital payments
Small businesses will have to show separate accounts of digital payments to get the benefit
-
Selling cars online ensures wider reach, better pricing
A platform dedicated to used cars will provide help till the end of the sales process and give reali
-
Hotspot: Bengaluru's Hebbal attracting investors from across India
Commercial real estate development at Hebbal has indeed been impressive
-
Reader's Corner: Banking
Rajiv Anand, executive Director, Axis Bank, answers your questions
-
Your Money: Opt for mid-caps in defensive sector
Large-cap companies in pharma and IT sectors are facing growth slowdown
-
BUSINESS LAW
-
Tata-Mistry battle lesson for India Inc
Experts say there should be more transparency in the operation of trusts
-
Move to Ind-AS will make India attractive to investors: Helen Brand
-
Does AERA need more teeth to be effective?
-
Brief Case: SC stresses respect for foreign orders» More
-
-
START-UPS
-
Meet the entrepreneur who just snared $350 million to slaughter Uber
The funding round is the single largest investment in any startup from Dubai, reports Tech in Asia
-
Amazon Instant Video needs to up its UX game, or get run over by the Netflix machine
-
Converting website visitors to customers
-
A bot to bridge gap between employee and management» More
-
-
STRATEGIST
-
As average order value increases break-even is definitely possible: Saran
Interview with Saran Chatterjee, CEO, Housejoy
-
Infra marketing
-
Best practices of data storytelling
-
Wildcraft steps out of a niche» More
-
Technology
Govt makes up its mind about Uber, Ola: Surge pricing is legal now
Max tariff may be allowed up to 4 times that of minimum tariff from 12 am-5 am, reports Tech in Asia
-
Video: Zuckerberg's Jarvis personal AI has Morgan Freeman's voice
Jarvis can talk to phone and computer, control home, including lights, temperature, security, etc
-
New tool to check spread of fake news developed
Twitter is currently the only social network tracked by Hoaxy
-
Google Maps now helps find public toilets in NCR, Madhya Pradesh
This service will be accessible to users both in English and Hindi language
-
Smartphones can be used to image live cell
Live imaging is a very powerful tool for the study of cells