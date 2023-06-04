RBI status quo on repo rate with inflation having peaked: BS Poll

The six member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged during the monetary policy review this week, all 10 participants of a Business Standard poll said. RBI will announce the review of the policy on 8 June.
After raising the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC decided to pause in the April review of the monetary policy. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that it was a pause and not a pivot, while retaining the possibility of further tightening.
Consumer price index based inflation, the main yardstick for monetary policy making, declined to an 18-month low in April of 4.7 per cent YoY (from 5.7 per cent YoY in March), well within the RBI’s 2-6 per cent target band.
“The rate hike cycle has ended in India and Inflation has peaked,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil.
The recent easing of inflation may prompt the central bank to lower its inflation projection for the current financial year, from 5.2 per cent to 5per cent, said 6 of 10 participants polled.
“We expect a change in CPI inflation forecast closer to 5 per cent from the current 5.2 per cent average,” Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.
Concern over the monsoon may however prompt the central bank to keep the inflation forecast unchanged.
“Icra expects CPI inflation to ease further to 4.5-4.7 per cent in May-June 2023, with a Q1 FY2024 print of 4.7 per cent, well below the MPC’s projection of 5.1 per cent for that quarter. While this would support a reduction in the MPC’s inflation forecast for FY24, concerns about the monsoon may dissuade the Committee from the same,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.
Growth, on the other hand, has surprised positively with the Jan-March GDP growth printed 7.2 per cent. The GDP growth for 2022-23 was 7.2 per cent--better than expected.
The central bank projected GDP growth for FY24 at 6.5 per cent.
There could be an upward revision in the RBI’s growth forecast, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.
SBI had revised FY24 GDP forecast after the fourth quarter number
“We are now factoring in a pick-up in growth momentum in FY24. We are upgrading our baseline forecast from 6.2 per cent to 6.7 per cent. Continuing on the path of strong activity in FY23, we project real GDP growth for FY24 at 6.7 per cent with Q1 at 7.8 per cent, Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6.3 per cent and Q4 at 6.2 per cent, amid broadly balanced risks,” Ghosh said in a report.
So far as the stance of the monetary policy is concerned, all the participants said RBI would continue with the withdrawal of accommodation stance.
“Stance is likely to be a close call but in our base case we expect it to be retained as withdrawal of accommodation,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, India Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank. “A change in stance to neutral may give the wrong signal that focus has shifted away from containing inflation,” Sen Gupta said.
According to her, the second reason for keeping the stance unchanged is that liquidity conditions have improved towards the end of May 2023, with system liquidity averaging at Rs 1.5 trillion (May 28 to June 1).
