Indian oil export basket in FY23 was most diversified ever, shows data

Israel, Brazil, and South Africa broke into top 10 list of destinations for Indian refined petroleum products

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Indian oil export basket in FY23 was most diversified ever, shows data

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Even as India’s refined petroleum exports saw an intense growth in FY23, the export basket became the most diversified till now in terms of market reach.
Official data shows disparate geographies with relatively small amounts of historical trade, such as Israel, Brazil, and South Africa, broke into the top 10 list of destinations for Indian refined petroleum products in the first 11 months of FY23. 
The shift in India’s oil exports was due to new markets being tapped through a bilateral push, and represents India’s oil trade becoming more in tune with global flows, multiple officials told Business Standard.

Topics :oil exportIndian OilIndian oil demandisraelBrazilSouth AfricaOil refinery

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

