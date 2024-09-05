Caste matters: Over 70% of Punjab's Dalit sub-groups still rural bound

A number of Scheduled Caste sub-groups are located in rural areas compared to the rest of the population.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least eight sub-groups of the Scheduled Castes of Punjab have over 70 per cent of their population located in rural areas, according to an analysis of Census 2011 data. The analysis looked at sub-groups with a population of at least 1,000.

The rural population share can have implications on the sustainability of caste, though the evidence on the nature of the effects is divided. The movement to metropolitan cities may be associated with a break down in caste barriers, according to some.