Community validation for inclusive outcomes: Mission Antyodaya for SDGs

I was pleasantly surprised to find an article on the Mission Antyodaya Project in the 29 August 2022 issue of Economic and Political Weekly, written by Dr M.A. Oommen. He considered the project a powerful tool to rejig decentralisation and horizontal equity. At a time when global and national data claims are often contested, it was interesting to read about consensus through community validation for inclusive outcomes. Started in 2017, Mission Antyodaya is a participatory framework to assess and plan for every Gram Panchayat each year, based on its deficits. The local government elected leaders, women’s collectives of the Livelihood Mission, the Gram Sabha, and the frontline workers of the 29 sectors in the Eleventh Schedule carry out validation of data on 216 parameters of localised Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). When read alongside independent National Family Health Surveys, the Sample Registration System data from the Census of India, and periodic National Sample Survey rounds, it provides reasonable triangulation of ground realities.

The annual ranking of Gram Panchayats on their progress in human development, economic activity, and infrastructure has been captured each year since 2017 as part of the People’s Plan campaign Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, in partnership with all states, districts, blocks, Gram Panchayats, and villages of India, from 2 October to 31 December. In 2022-23, Mission Antyodaya provided community-validated data on 216 localised SDGs. The states have owned the initiative and find it useful. However, the actual use of village/Panchayat-level data remains low in planning.

The Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) site displays the calendar of Gram Sabha meetings, and any citizen of India can choose to visit a village holding its Gram Sabha. Every meeting has a facilitator/rapporteur drawn from the self-help groups under the Livelihood Mission. She truthfully reports the presence of the community and frontline workers at the Gram Sabha. Each of the 29 sectors where Gram Panchayats have a role is requested to send their frontline worker to the meeting. It began with limited success in 2017 but has gained momentum, with 6–9 frontline workers now attending the Gram Sabha.

The performance of each department is reported to the Gram Sabha, progress is displayed on flex boards, photographs of the meeting are uploaded on a public website, and male, female, and vulnerable group presence is monitored. Most importantly, the village/Gram Panchayat ranking is prepared and vetted by the Gram Sabha after deliberation. The Gram Sabha also prepares the GPDP and uploads it for public scrutiny.

These meetings have become an annual feature, and Gram Sabha attendance is increasing. Mission Antyodaya data was collected on 48 parameters in 2017. By 2019 and 2020, data was available on 143 parameters reflecting the multidimensionality of well-being, covering access to public services, infrastructure, human development, economic activity, and social protection. For 2022-23, data on 216 parameters, based on SDG localisation, was collected.

The Socio-Economic Census 2011 (SECC 2011) provided details of deprived households, and special efforts were made to pre-populate data of these households through an app for data collectors. Updated deprivation data combined with Mission Antyodaya data offers a comprehensive picture of deprivation and deficits, enabling evidence-based planning and community-led implementation.

Unsurprisingly, there are huge variations in scores across Gram Panchayats. Of the 2.67 lakh GPs surveyed in 2020, only 31.27 per cent secured more than 60 per cent in the ranking based on 143 indicators. Large regional variations exist, with 83.31 per cent of Panchayats in Kerala scoring over 60 per cent compared to just 13.75 per cent in Bihar and 18.86 per cent in UP. Southern and western region GPs generally perform better.

Detailed rankings and gaps of each village and GP for 2017, 2019, 2020, and now 2022-23, are available on the missionantyodaya.nic.in site. These rankings, validated by the Gram Sabha, are uploaded to the public domain to ensure truth prevails and false reporting is checked.

The data also helps identify gaps in social protection and human development. It highlights the potential of villages and identifies activities that could improve household economic well-being.

Another data source, the DISHA platform, provides real-time analysis on over 50 mission-mode programmes exclusively for Members of Parliament. The time has come to make DISHA data public for greater accountability.

Studies by NIRD&PR show that leadership, especially by SHGs, Panchayats, and ex-service personnel, plays a key role in successful GPs. Community-validated data offers an opportunity to provide untied funds to remove basic deficits and deprivation.

With updated SECC 2011 data, Mission Antyodaya supports truly inclusive, evidence-based planning, enabling poverty-free GPs through decentralised action.

Amarjeet is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress. The views are personal.

(These are personal views of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the 'Business Standard' newspaper.)