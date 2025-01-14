Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14: Full schedule, results and live streaming

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup kicked off on Monday, January 13, with hosts India taking on Nepal in the curtain-raiser. The competition will go into full-fledged action mode starting Tuesday, January 14, with all 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams set for action in their respective group games. The teams are divided into four groups of five teams each and will play one game against all the other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group, after the end of group stage matches, will book their place in the quarterfinals starting January 17.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams

Men’s division

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Women’s division

Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 schedule

Men’s division

Also Read

Date Match Group Time (IST) Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Ghana B 10:30 AM Jan 14, Tue Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka C 11:15 AM Jan 14, Tue England vs Germany D 11:15 AM Jan 14, Tue Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM Jan 14, Tue Peru vs Bhutan A 12:30 PM Jan 14, Tue Argentina vs Iran B 1:00 PM Jan 14, Tue South Korea vs Poland C 2:45 PM Jan 14, Tue Malaysia vs Kenya D 4:00 PM Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Netherlands B 4:30 PM Jan 14, Tue Bangladesh vs USA C 5:15 PM Jan 14, Tue England vs Australia D 6:30 PM Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Peru A 6:30 PM Jan 14, Tue Ghana vs Argentina B 7:45 PM Jan 14, Tue India vs Brazil A 8:15 PM

Women’s division

Date Match Group Time (IST) Jan 14, Tue England vs Australia B 11:45 AM Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Bhutan C 10:00 AM Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs New Zealand D 10:00 AM Jan 14, Tue Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh C 12:30 PM Jan 14, Tue Kenya vs Netherlands B 3:15 PM Jan 14, Tue England vs Uganda B 5:45 PM Jan 14, Tue India vs South Korea A 7:00 PM Jan 14, Tue South Africa vs Peru D 5:15 PM Jan 14, Tue Nepal vs Germany C 4:00 PM Jan 14, Tue Iran vs Malaysia A 7:45 PM

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 14 results

Men’s division

South Africa 87-32 Ghana

87-32 Ghana Bangladesh 56-24 Sri Lanka

56-24 Sri Lanka England 60-38 Germany

60-38 Germany Ghana vs Netherlands

Peru vs Bhutan

Argentina vs Iran

South Korea vs Poland

Malaysia vs Kenya

South Africa vs Netherlands

Bangladesh vs USA

England vs Australia

Nepal vs Peru

Ghana vs Argentina

India vs Brazil

Women’s division

England 81-30 Australia

81-30 Australia Nepal 83-24 Bhutan

83-24 Bhutan South Africa vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Kenya vs Netherlands

England vs Uganda

India vs South Korea

South Africa vs Peru

Nepal vs Germany

Iran vs Malaysia

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 14 live streaming and telecast details

Where to watch live telecast of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch live streaming of January 14 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 14 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.