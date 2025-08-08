Datanomics: Net exports' contribution to US GDP growth at its peak

Boosting economy

Donald Trump’s move to raise tariffs on a slew of countries has paid dividends to the US economy in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2CY25). It grew by 3 per cent in Q2 year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against a 0.5 per cent GDP contraction Y-o-Y in Q1, due to rising exports and a fall in imports in Q2. However, this data does not factor in the tariff hike on Indian imports. It is too early to forecast whether this trend will continue, since a huge spike in imports in Q1, in anticipation of tariff hikes, was followed by a fall in imports in Q2.