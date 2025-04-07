Datanomics: MPC meets to spur economic growth amid heightened uncertainty

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting from Monday for three days to set the policy rate and other instruments amid fears of high inflation and low growth in the major economies of the world due to the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the(RBI) is meeting from Monday for three days to set the policy rate and other instruments amid fears of high inflation and low growth in the major economies of the world due to the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration.

The monetary policy panel is widely expected to cut the repo rate in line with its previous decision, which perhaps reflected the change of guard at the RBI, even though the decisions are taken on a majority vote of the six-member committee.

The Economic Survey has projected economic growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY26 against 6.5 per cent for FY25, as pegged by the second advance estimates. The MPC, at its February policy, projected economic growth at 6.7 per cent for the current financial year.

However, much water has flowed since then with Trump's decision on tariffs. The latest Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review cautioned against considerable risks to India’s growth trajectory owing to geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainties. The evidence of uncertainty was manifested on Monday when the Sensex was down 3.63 per cent and the rupee tanked (please update the figures at the close). India’s consumer food price inflation witnessed a topsy-turvy ride in FY25. Food inflation was 8.7 per cent in April 2024, which rose to 9.36 per cent in June 2024. Further, it dropped to 5.66 per cent in the month of August, before rising again. Since January 2025, food inflation has remained below 6 per cent, with a figure of 3.75 per cent in February this year.

In contrast, India’s consumer non-food price inflation has crept up in the last financial year from 2.28 per cent in April 2024 to 3.51 per cent in February 2025. However, non-food inflation levels continue to be well below the 4 per cent mark, which is the level at which the MPC is supposed to keep the rate of price rise. As such, inflation is well under control as of now. However, the future trajectory is uncertain, making the monetary-setting decision a complicated exercise this time around. However, liquidity in the banking system turned surplus for the first time on March 29, 2025, after more than three months, primarily driven by aggressive fund injections by the RBI. However, the average liquidity in Q4FY25 remained at a deficit of Rs 1.65 trillion, which was the largest liquidity deficit since the pandemic.