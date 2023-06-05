Despite challenges, Centre's 'lateral entry' programme gains traction

Now that the initial brouhaha of 2019 is over, the DoPT is ambivalent about publicising the initiative. The department’s website lists lateral recruitment in its booklet from last year, “Reinventing Governance — Major Reforms and Initiatives from 2014-2022”. But given that government employment is a hot button issue in a poll-heavy year, last week when the department issued two booklets on “9 Years of Administrative Reforms (2014-2023)” that lists the government’s achievements in making the civil services at various levels respond to citizens’ demands, there is no mention of lateral recruitments anywhere. Both booklets were released by Jitendra Singh, minister of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

The latest advertisements are pretty much on expected lines. A Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) official, who declined to speak on record, said the departments concerned now send in their vacancy positions each year. “Based on discussions with them and the expected intake from the various recruitment exams, a list of vacancies that need to be filled at the senior level immediately are arrived at,” the official said. The last date for applying this time is June 19.