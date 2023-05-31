Missing in action: Dearth of domestic infra finance in energy sector

One constraint is the low gearing requirements for energy sector companies in the Asia Pacific region. This restricts the room to bring in change by the lenders, argues Christina Ng, co-author of a report on the subject written for Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. “While these companies do not have high leverage levels, data shows an overwhelming use of bonds as a source of debt capital and changes can be brought here,” she argues.

Not that the state-owned power, railway or oil and gas companies do not wish to do business with their brother infrastructure financing companies. There are three reasons for their hesitancy. First, the rates for loans offered by these infra financing companies are far higher than what the companies can raise on their own balance sheets in India or abroad. For instance, a ten-year RBI paper fetches between 7 and 8 per cent in the market. A loan raised by an infra company is necessarily costlier. Second, in the case of IRFC, for instance, the company has exhausted its borrowing capacity. The third reason is the most important. These companies have hardly placed themselves at the vanguard of the green finance revolution sweeping the world. So raising money from them does not bring any measurable benefit for the state-owned infrastructure firms.