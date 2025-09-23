Industrial classification set for a makeover, in line with new-age economy

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) put out a note, inviting feedback from stakeholders on the draft National Industrial Classification (NIC) framework. Proposed to be revised for the first time since 2008, it aims to capture structural and technological changes in the Indian economy, including the emergence of new industries, and services that need inclusion and representation in the official statistics.

The last time there was such a long gap in revising the NIC was between 1970 and 1987. But with the pace of socio-economic change and the broad shifts in the nature of enterprise across sectors accelerating in recent years, the magnitude of the revision being undertaken this time is significantly larger.

The first such classification of economic activities in the country was in 1962, with updates and revisions in 1970, 1987, 1998, 2004 and 2008. The importance of being NIC The NIC is basically a set of five digit codes - a standardised numerical system developed by the ministry of statistics - to classify and categorise various economic activities, whose output is added up to arrive at the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). It also serves as a foundational tool for organising data related to industries and businesses across the country. For example, code 01111 pertains to growing of wheat while 01112 pertains to growing of jowar, bajra, and millets.

These codes also help to capture economic activity in statistical surveys like annual surveys of industries (ASI), ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) database, informal sector surveys, economic census, economic research, registration processes, and policy formulation by central and state government agencies as well as private sector stakeholders. What will be new in the updated data? “The draft NIC-2025 has been formulated under the aegis of an expert committee composed of eminent academicians, economists, industry associations and experts from various domains. Extensive consultations were also done with stakeholders, including central ministries/ departments, industry experts, and other relevant organizations. We need more feedback on this exercise, hence have put the draft for the public,” an official told Business Standard.

PC Mohanan, former acting chairman, National Statistical Commission says the exercise will help better capture the new emerging industries and services as well as the changing nature of economic activities in the country due to the structural changes in the past decade or so. It is expected that a number of new-age activities will be added under the services sector this time. “Granular data help policymakers in better understanding of the country’s economic activities and help design more efficient policy interventions. For instance, segregated data about crops like tomato, cauliflower, brinjal and garlic, will help governments devise better anti-inflationary measures than a generic data set about vegetable production,” he pointed out.

Seconding Mohanan, Ashish Kumar, distinguished fellow at Pahle India Foundation, says these refinements would enable a more accurate measurement of contribution of various sectors/sub-sectors of the economy for their better tracking, coverage, and effective policy making. “The new classification will be useful for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as it will help enumerators to assign specific activity for them and to register them on the UDYAM portal and avail government benefits,” he added. A host of new activities The proposed overhaul of the NIC codes is in line with up to four-digit level with the recently-updated International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC Revision 5) developed by the United Nations Statistics Division, aimed at facilitating better international and interregional comparability of economic data, and supporting more robust economic analysis and policy-making.

“The sub-class level (five digits) is being developed in the new framework to accommodate national level requirements, with the special emphasis being given to the renewable energy sector, fintech services, intermediation activities, AYUSH health system, e-commerce, digital economy, etc,” the official said. As a result, the number of sub-classes in the draft NIC-2025 is expected to have gone up to around 1,900 from 1,304 in NIC-2008. A Business Standard analysis of the draft document shows that activities like nail salons, dating services (online and offline), slendering (weight loss) salons, temporary tattoo art, organising of bachelor and bachelorette parties, raising of equines like ponies, donkeys and mules, growing opium, ashwagandha, isabgol and Christmas trees will now be captured under the new NIC framework.

Similarly, the grape cultivation will now factor in that some grapes are made for wines, while wines themselves will get a new distinction for the sparkling variety. Even the broad classification of alcohol manufacturing is now proposed to be broken up into various sub-classifications such as vodka, rum, brandy, gin, and whisky. Besides, in keeping with the times, installation of electric chargers for electric vehicles and solar systems on buildings have been introduced as new activities along with operation of online food delivery platforms, while trading in radios and CD/DVD players has been swapped by webcams, projection screens, and streaming equipment. The closest reference to a transistor in the new framework is as an electronic component in connection with semiconductor devices, while video tape distribution has been replaced by OTT platform streaming services.

Similarly, academic tutoring services are proposed to be expanded to include online tutorials as well, while professional examination review courses are being spliced into separate categories: one for preparatory courses for entrance examinations like the IIT-JEE and another for such courses for employment exams such as the UPSC and bank probationary officers. The computer programming activities category, which earlier had only three classifications such as writing software programs and web-page designing, now clearly outlines new activities that include artificial intelligence and machine learning applications’ development, as well as designing cybersecurity and anti-virus programmes. Concerns remain over syncing new and old data

Kumar cautions that the current exercise must ensure there is a concordance between the earlier codes and the new ones, so that it doesn’t pose a challenge for analysing longer term trends. “The new codes shouldn't rock the boat too much and must have a seamless flow. Moreover, the new series should include all the economic activities on the horizon like gig and platform work, digital technology, artificial intelligence, thus anticipating changes in the nature of work for the next decade or so,” he pointed out. Meanwhile, Rajeswari Sengupta, associate professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), says that while a revised code may help in sub-sectoral analysis of economic activities and the rectification of misclassification of a number of companies, the issue of shell companies that exist in the MCA database, and which affects GDP estimation, may still persist.