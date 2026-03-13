Manufacturing share in listed firms' FY25 GVA fell below pre-Covid levels

The increase in manufacturing GVA under the new series likely reflects a bounce-back by the informal sector between FY23–FY26 following the shocks of demonetisation, the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), and Covid-19, according to Mehrotra.
What concerns have statisticians raised about the new GDP series?
The rise in the share and level of GDP in agriculture and the lower share and level of services in the economy (under the new series) was unexpected as there were no clear signs of such a change, suggested PC Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission.
The government methodology takes into account the share of manufacturing for individual companies and other granular details, along with methodological improvements like double deflation. These could have resulted in the change in the landscape over the previous series, and may well be a more accurate picture than earlier. Labour data, though, would suggest limited gains for manufacturing, according to Mohanan, with an employment mix which has largely been in the same range as before the pandemic.