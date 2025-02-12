Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retail inflation dips to 5-month low in Jan; IIP slows to 3.21% in Dec

The data show higher inflation in rural areas at 4.64 per cent, compared to 3.87 per cent in urban regions

Shiva Rajora Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation slowed to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January from 5.22 per cent in December, aided by a slowdown in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Wednesday.
 
The data show higher inflation in rural areas at 4.64 per cent, compared to 3.87 per cent in urban regions.
 
Food inflation slowed in January, though it remained high at 6.02 per cent, driven largely by high prices of vegetables, fruits, oils, and fats.
 
Rural areas experienced a food inflation rate of 6.31 per cent, while urban regions saw a slightly lower rate of 5.53 per cent.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within a range of 2-6 per cent, with a medium-term target of 4 per cent.
 
India’s retail inflation peaked at 7.79 per cent in April 2022 but eased after the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised rates and the government took measures to improve supplies. However, rising food prices have reduced the purchasing power of lower-income households.

Meanwhile, India’s industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed to 3.21 per cent in December 2024 from 4.96 per cent in November, driven largely by a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.
 
Manufacturing output slowed to 3 per cent in December from 5.5 per cent in November.
 
Although output in the two other sub-sectors accelerated, with electricity generation growing 6.2 per cent and mining activity increasing by 2.6 per cent, the data showed.
 
In the April-December period, industrial output rose by 4 per cent in FY25, compared to 6.3 per cent in FY24.
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

