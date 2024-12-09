Shaktikanta Das: More hits than misses in six-year tenure as RBI governor

After six years at the helm of India’s central bank, Shaktikanta Das, the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will demit office on Tuesday. During his tenure at Mint Street, Das achieved more successes than setbacks, skilfully shielding India’s financial system from numerous challenges that threatened its stability.

While there was speculation of Das continuing for another term, on Monday, the central government appointed Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry, as the new RBI governor, effective December 11, 2024.

Das was appointed as governor on December 12, 2018, following Urjit Patel stepping down citing personal reasons. Das, a postgraduate from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, served as secretary of the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance before his appointment as RBI governor.

As RBI governor, Das presided over one of the most volatile periods for India and the world, navigating crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine–Russia war, and the Israel–Hamas conflict. He deftly steered India’s financial system through these challenges.

During the pandemic, the RBI, under Das, implemented both conventional and unconventional measures to address liquidity and asset quality constraints. These measures were time-bound, with pre-set terminal dates to avoid market disruption. Additionally, the RBI confined its asset purchase programme to government securities in the secondary market, unlike some emerging market central banks that directly financed governments through the primary market.

Das has been recognised as a top central banker, being named the world’s best central banker for two consecutive years by the US-based Global Finance magazine. His tenure makes him the second-longest-serving RBI governor, after Benegal Rama Rau, who held the position for over seven and a half years in the 1950s.

Among the challenges Das successfully navigated were the IL&FS crisis, which impacted non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the financial turbulence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ukraine–Russia war. He also oversaw the rescue of YES Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank from near-collapse.

On the inflation front, the RBI failed to maintain inflation under 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters only once during Das’s tenure, requiring the central bank to explain the breach to the government for the first time under the monetary policy framework established in 2016.

When Das took charge, the policy rate (repo rate) was 6.50 per cent. Under his leadership, the RBI reduced it to 4 per cent to stimulate economic growth, later raising it back to 6.50 per cent to curb inflation.

Under Das, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of listed banks fell to a multi-year low of 2.59 per cent by September 2024, compared to 10.38 per cent in December 2018. Meanwhile, the profitability of banks surged, with banks reporting profits of Rs 2.63 trillion in FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 32,400 crore in FY18.

During Das’s tenure, the rupee depreciated by 17.7 per cent. The IMF reclassified India’s exchange rate regime as a "stabilised arrangement" due to perceived interventions in the foreign exchange market.

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose from $393.4 billion in December 2018 to $658 billion by November 2024.

Das also championed the growth of digital payments, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions growing from 5.4 billion in FY19 to 131.13 billion in FY24.

The RBI successfully withdrew Rs 2,000 denomination notes without causing economic disruption and piloted the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative under Das’s leadership. He was also vocal about the risks posed by cryptocurrencies, likening them to the Dutch tulip bubble of the 1600s.

Reflecting on his tenure, Das described it as "challenging," but emphasised the RBI’s success in maintaining macroeconomic resilience and financial stability.