Statsguru: Indian Cloud infrastructure firms face bottomline haziness

The annual trend in Cloud company formation reveals notable growth over the years. However, in 2024, the number dipped, both globally and in India

AWS’ latest outage denial reignites questions on Cloud resilience, even as Indian Cloud firms grow in number and funding — but profits remain elusive.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
On November 5, user reports across the United States indicated that Amazon Web Services (AWS) was experiencing yet another outage. However, AWS denied any disruption in its services. As one of the largest Cloud infrastructure providers globally, AWS’ recurring outages have raised concerns about the resilience and reliability of the broader Cloud ecosystem. Globally, there are about 2,770 Cloud infrastructure firms, with 207 based in India. As of November 2025, Indian Cloud firms have collectively raised $551 million in funding. 
The annual trend in Cloud company formation reveals notable growth over the years. However, in 2024, the number dipped, both globally and in India. 
 
The US leads in the number of Cloud infrastructure firms during the last50 years, distantly followed by India and the United Kingdom. 
 
However, India’s share of global funding of these firms has fluctuated sharply during these years. 
  Within India, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi emerged as the top hubs for Cloud infrastructure, respectively, during the past 29 years. 
 
Among the leading five players, OeCloud, Swayam, NxtGen and Datametica reported a rise in revenues during FY24 year-on-year,  while My Cloud Particles saw flat sales income. 
  However, profitability remains a concern. In FY24, three out of the five top-performing Cloud firms in India saw a decline in net profit margins Y-o-Y, while one saw margins in the positive from negative in FY23 . 

Topics :Amazon Web ServicesCloud servicesstartups in IndiaStatsGuruUnited States

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

