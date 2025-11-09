Statsguru: Indian Cloud infrastructure firms face bottomline haziness

On November 5, user reports across the United States indicated that Amazon Web Services (AWS) was experiencing yet another outage. However, AWS denied any disruption in its services. As one of the largest Cloud infrastructure providers globally, AWS’ recurring outages have raised concerns about the resilience and reliability of the broader Cloud ecosystem. Globally, there are about 2,770 Cloud infrastructure firms, with 207 based in India. As of November 2025, Indian Cloud firms have collectively raised $551 million in funding.

The annual trend in Cloud company formation reveals notable growth over the years. However, in 2024, the number dipped, both globally and in India.