Home / Economy / Analysis / Statsguru: Kerala outshines others in literacy and poverty reduction

Statsguru: Kerala outshines others in literacy and poverty reduction

Kerala marks a social milestone with zero extreme poverty and world-class human development metrics - but weak job creation and industry remain its Achilles' heel

Kerala Culture
premium
Kerala tops all major development indicators in India. The state achieved 100 per cent digital literacy in 2025 compared to India’s 38 per cent.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kerala achieved a historic milestone by becoming India’s first ‘extreme poverty-free’ state on November 1. While it continues to succeed in welfare-oriented initiatives, its job opportunities and industrial base remain weak. 
Kerala tops all major development indicators in India. The state achieved 100 per cent digital literacy in 2025 compared to India’s 38 per cent and maintains an infant mortality rate of just 5 per 1,000 live births, lower than even the United States, which recorded 5.6. 
 
The state’s social sector spending as a share of the total Budget declined from 39.9 per cent in the financial year 2001 (FY01) to 31.6 per cent in FY25, while India’s share rose from 36.8 per cent to 41.8 per cent during the same period. This reflected a lower need in the state to spend on the social sector than in others. 
 
Kerala matches India's labour force participation rate at around 45 per cent in 2023-24, but faces much higher unemployment, especially among women. 
 
Its per capita income has remained consistently higher than the national average. The state’s rank improved from 12th position in 2020-21 to seventh in 2024-25. 
 
The state’s economy is driven by the tertiary sector, which dominates both output value added and employment. In contrast, India’s primary sector employs 46.31 per cent of workers but contributes only 19.74 per cent to total gross added value in 2023-24. 
 
Its manufacturing sector contributes below the national average of 14.3 per cent to its economy, placing it fourth among southern states in 2023-24. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Donald Trump's trade tariffs bring windfall gains for US

Premium

Datanomics: Kerala set to become India's first extreme poverty-free state

Premium

Russian oil may flow to India through loopholes despite new US sanctions

Rethinking India's Monetary Policy Framework: A response to the RBI Review

'Conflict of interest' issues becoming a trap in adopting GM tech

Topics :KeralaPoverty indexpovertyStatsGuruDevelopment

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story