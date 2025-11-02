Statsguru: Kerala outshines others in literacy and poverty reduction

Kerala achieved a historic milestone by becoming India’s first ‘extreme poverty-free’ state on November 1. While it continues to succeed in welfare-oriented initiatives, its job opportunities and industrial base remain weak.

Kerala tops all major development indicators in India. The state achieved 100 per cent digital literacy in 2025 compared to India’s 38 per cent and maintains an infant mortality rate of just 5 per 1,000 live births, lower than even the United States, which recorded 5.6.

The state’s social sector spending as a share of the total Budget declined from 39.9 per cent in the financial year 2001 (FY01) to 31.6 per cent in FY25, while India’s share rose from 36.8 per cent to 41.8 per cent during the same period. This reflected a lower need in the state to spend on the social sector than in others.