Why is India in a rush to seal an FTA with the Russia-led Eurasian bloc?

Last week, an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin sharing a car ride to their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, captured global attention.

Modi and Putin’s meeting signalled a deepening of India’s strategic relationship with Russia, despite pressure from the West, especially the United States and the European Union. Prioritising their economic ties, both India and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) last month officially finalised a framework for the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) talks. Both sides aim to conclude the talks in the next 18 months, with the possibility of an earlier conclusion, depending on the pace and convergence of discussions.

What is the EAEU and its importance for India The EAEU is an economic Union of five post-Soviet states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia — with an integrated single market that came into force in 2015. Russia is the largest country and the largest trade partner in the bloc – accounting for over 92 per cent of the bloc’s total trade with India. A trade deal with the EAEU has been in discussion for several years. Both sides had decided to have initial discussions to set the agenda for the trade negotiations and finalise the structure of the joint text for the trade agreement in March 2020 in Moscow. It eventually got deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talks gained momentum once the pandemic receded – with fresh interest from Russia in 2022 – after Western nations tried to isolate Russia through economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. Since then both India and the EAEU have been trying to finalise the broad framework or the terms of reference (ToR), but it was only last month that the discussions were expedited. The finalisation of the ToR has come at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington had hit a rough patch. A large chunk of Indian exports now face a punitive 50 per cent tariff rate, making it extremely difficult for marine, garments, gems and jewellery exporters to sell products in American markets. The rush behind the tight timeline for signing the FTA is seen as India’s attempt to diversify and access other key export markets at a time when India has not been able to seal an interim trade deal with the US – its largest trade partner and export destination.

Adding to this are ongoing geopolitical tensions. Washington believes that India's continued purchase of Russian oil is helping Russia fund its Ukraine offensive. It has been exerting pressure on New Delhi by imposing steep additional tariffs aimed at curbing India’s trade – particularly oil imports – with Russia. Trade economist Biswajit Dhar said that by going ahead with an FTA with the Russia-led bloc, India has chosen to take a calculated risk. “Such FTAs are pivotal for India, in terms of diversification and accessing new markets, which is essential for India’s export growth. The government has been laying the groundwork for several trade deals over the last few years, especially post-Covid and the Eurasian FTA was certainly a part of the plan,” Dhar said.

That apart, as China continues to expand its trade footprint, India shouldn’t be left behind and takes for stronger regional economic integration, Dhar said. Balancing trade interests India’s trade with the EAEU has been mainly dominated by Russia. Exports to the bloc stood at $1.16 billion during the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), of which shipments worth $1.06 billion were shipped to Russia. On the other hand, India imported goods worth $64 billion from the bloc, out of which $63.8 billion were from Russia. Bilateral trade between India and Russia stood at a record high of $68.7 billion in FY25, nearly 5.8 times higher than the pre-pandemic trade of $10.1 billion, according to the ministry of external affairs. Of this, exports stood at $4.88 billion while imports were $634.84 billion, mainly due to India’s reliance on discounted oil buys. Bilateral trade in services stood at $1 billion in 2021. Both sides expect to reach the bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.

The trade deal, when finalised, will also help narrow India’s high trade deficit with Russia. Government officials told Business Standard that apart from lower tariffs in traditional sectors of export interest such as footwear and leather, textiles, engineering goods, India wants to sort out non-tariff barriers that Indian exporters face in the Russian market, especially in sectors such as agriculture and marine products. Currently, India’s trade with Russia is mainly driven by oil imports. India has not been able to export much to Russia due to market access issues, one of the officials said. According to an analysis done by Russian financial institution Sberbank, tariff reduction and removal of customs barriers between India and the Eurasian bloc can significantly boost trade. In 2023, the average weighted import tariff rate in India stood at 12 per cent, while in EAEU countries it ranged from 5.4 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Eliminating tariffs will result in savings from both sides.

For Indian companies, the most promising export areas could include machinery, metal products, rubber and plastics, agricultural goods, pharmaceuticals, among others, according to a report published earlier this year in April, it said. Other areas of focus to boost trade between both sides will also be to sort the payment-related challenges with respect to the vostro-account mechanism to facilitate trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia and remove bottlenecks in logistics. Charting new routes of connectivity Trade with the Eurasian bloc, especially Russia, is also dependent on removing logistics bottlenecks and promoting connectivity. In this context, operationalisation of the multi-modal transport network – International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) – is crucial.