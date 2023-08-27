Statsguru: Six charts show China's economic recovery is weakening

Part of the current troubles are related to the real estate sector. Two major players, Country Garden and Evergrande, have struggled with repaying debt. Troubles in the real estate sector can have a significant impact on the economy,
Larger structural worries also haunt China. An ageing population that is growing slower than before is a headwind (chart 4).
Unemployment has been rising among the young, with authorities suspending data disclosures after youth unemployment crossed 20 per cent (chart 5).
All of this echoes what happened in its eastern neighbour earlier. Japan had a period of high growth followed by decades of low growth and deflation. China’s consumer prices for July contracted by 0.3 per cent. Similar levels have been seen around the year 2000, and in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
