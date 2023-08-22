Work in progress: How's India's G20 presidency is building consensus

It was at the 2014 G20 summit in Brisbane where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the initial pitch for hosting the annual event in India. “It was at the Brisbane event, when I was the Sherpa, that we first raised the possibility,” former union minister Suresh Prabhu told 'Business Standard' recently, referring to the role played by the personal representative of a head of state or head of government who prepares an international summit.

India’s wish took nearly a decade to fructify. As the heads of G20 states come together for a meeting in Delhi in September, it is useful to know why the Modi government was keen on being the bloc’s president and if it has succeeded in the role. A G20 annual summit is the only global forum where the leaders of states accounting for more than 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) come face to face. Declarations are not mandatory but what the leaders agree or disagree upon matters to the world.



The Leaders’ Declaration after their meeting on September 9 and 10 will not be unanimous but progress on key issues is expected. The Indian presidency has identified 13 working groups and four initiatives under the so-called sherpa track to discuss issues and provide recommendations. The working groups included environment, energy, education, digital economy, health, and infrastructure, but none of them has managed to come out with an agreed communique. (see table)

India’ external affairs ministry has goaded most ministries, which led the conversations in working groups, to split communiques into two parts. One declaration, therefore, listed all the agreed upon themes and the other was the G20 chair’s summary about contentious paragraphs that were mostly about the language to be used to best describe the war between Russia and Ukraine. Though the war was not the core issue for any of the working groups, the split will help in narrowing differences for the meeting of the heads of state.



Key agreements

Other than the sherpa group, the key work stream of the G20 is the finance track that brings together finance ministers and central bank governors. We shall look at this later.



The energy group ran into differences beyond the war. The “role of renewables” does not appear as a subject heading in any paragraph of the group’s outcome document. It figures as a para in the chair’s summary instead as: “The role of renewables in the energy mix, as a solution contributing to universal energy access, and the need to enhance cooperation, collaborations, financing, capacity building, technical assistance, partnerships, and technology sharing on voluntary and mutually agreed terms, taking into account different national circumstances, are critical”.

In the language of global diplomacy, where a sentence appears and how it is framed is crucial. In this context, the relative back-pedaling of renewable energy (RE) is significant.



In comparison, there were not many significant differences in other working groups. The employment group recognised the role of gig workers in the global economy and need to give them social protection. It reiterated the target of reducing the gender pay gap by 25 per cent by 2025 and did not push any contentious issues into annexures.

The work of the group on digital economy stood out. For years, India had resisted any meaningful engagement in this sector at any multilateral forum. This time it left a strong imprint on the outcome document and as G20 president wrote about the need for a framework for systems of digital public infrastructure. It committed itself to maintain a global digital public infrastructure repository. Both positions sit well with New Delhi’s recent confidence. “For many years, the narrative about India, despite being a tech country with talented people, revolved around the issue of dysfunctional governance that failed to reach the people…when Digital India was launched, an architecture and framework for technology’s expectations and outcomes were introduced and understood,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for skill development and electronics & IT.



The health group’s document marked India’s confidence too, endorsing “multi-country interconnected digital health ecosystem with health data modernization to strengthen healthcare systems, is again a data-led cross country step that also got written in. Its handling of Covid-19 has made the Modi government confident of supporting global plans to set up a connected health architecture: an idea India would have been reluctant to earlier.

The disappointment was the finance track group, as the war in the Europe affected its discussion. The outcome document was peppered with differences on a range of issues and its annexure listed 21 issues on which either the report from the concerned global body, like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was yet to come in.



This was also because the first meeting in February had hardly got time to resolve differences. The second meeting on supposedly easy-to-build consensus like the InfraTracker 2.0 “to track planned infrastructure investments across G20 member economies using publicly available sources and transition it to an online tool” is work in progress.

Key issues got stymied and in an unprecedented step at least four finance ministers from G20 countries skipped the second meeting.



A bit of history

To get a sense of the outcome from G20, one has to consider how the group came up in 1999. It was formed as a group of finance ministers and central bank governors to deal with the impact of the Asian financial crisis on the world economy. The group’s finest hour came in 2008 when it was elevated to a meeting of the heads of states of 19 countries plus the European Union. The G20 structure helped in taking coordinated fiscal and monetary steps: a huge achievement in stabilising the global economy in a difficult year.



But once the hour or year passed it became difficult to decide what should such a powerful institution do. The world did not face a crisis for a decade to call for such lockstep coordination. That need came again in 2020 when G20 proved to be nimbler than the gargantuan United Nations (UN) in helping the World Health Organization (WHO) to gather resources to fight Covid-19. The sure-footed intervention in the health sector was surprising since the G20 is primarily an economic forum.

Since then G20 has flailed. It could not offer a coordinated response to the Covid-induced supply shock, even though it was an economic problem. And, worse, the Russia Ukraine war has almost torn it up. The sought for unanimity has vanished. In the Indonesian Presidency of 2022, in the Leaders Declaration in para 3, the operative clause was “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”. Not all.



With this background it will be remarkable, if under India’s presidency a unanimous Leaders’ Declaration is issued at the meeting of the heads of the state. This will be unfortunate as India has made a massive effort to make this edition of the G20 stand out. Globally the onrush of climate crisis leading to new supply shocks in food crops, the upsurge in the role of artificial intelligence and the peculiar combination of high inflation yet downturn in most global economies makes it essential that the G20 works to deliver significant outcomes.

The most significant outcome of the G20 meeting will be if Africa gets a larger role at the table. The continent is now represented by South Africa and through an observer status for the African Union. While a membership role for the African Union has been endorsed by US, France and China since last year and tacitly supported by most other countries, the Bali declaration of 2022 did not mention it. India has used its presidency to send a letter to all G20 members asking for supporting the proposal. If approved at the September meet, this would make the annual event, which now looms larger than the UN’s calendar on economic issues, becomes much more representative.