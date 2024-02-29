Home / Economy / Analysis / Three out of five large economies recorded slow growth, shows data

Three out of five large economies recorded slow growth, shows data

Some larger economies are doing better than others. The United States (US) and China in particular have shown a stronger growth rate in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023

Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Samreen Wani New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Some of India’s large economy peers recorded slower growth than before, or negative numbers in the December quarter. On the other hand, others such as the United States (US) and China have shown a stronger growth rate in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q4CY23), according to data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The US' gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.1 per cent in the latest quarter and by 2.9 per cent in Q3CY23. China registered a 5.2 per cent growth in Q4CY23 compared to 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Japan recorded a slowdown, while Germany and the UK logged negative growth. (chart 1).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Despite this recent uptick in GDP figures, the OECD expects most advanced and emerging economies to slow down in 2024. The two largest economies, China and the US, are expected to continue the slowdown into 2025 (chart 2).

Many large economies showed the effects of higher interest rates as central banks looked to scale back the stimulus made available during the pandemic. They had cut interest rates and made money more easily available to spur global economic growth, which has taken a hit as interest rates head higher.
 


Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

IND-JAP highlights: Japan beat India 1-0, book a spot in Paris Olympics

Japan launches X-ray satellite, Moon Sniper lunar lander. Details here

Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

IAS officer to constable: Govt training for employees has hits and misses

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Demand, production of protein, veggies may remain in balance: Survey

The mystery of Rs 8-trn gap between dropped, completed projects in capex

Slower US inflation set to fuel Fed Reserve's interest-rate cut optimism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian economic growthIndian EconomyUSChina economyChinaUS economyJapanGermanyeconomic growth

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story