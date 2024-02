The mystery of Rs 8-trn gap between dropped, completed projects in capex

The value of dropped capital expenditure (capex) projects was more than twice the value of completed ones for the four quarters ending December 2023.





The total value of completed projects was Rs 6.9 trillion on a trailing four-quarter basis, shows data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The value of dropped projects was Rs 15 trillion. This Rs 8.1 trillion gap between completed and dropped projects has remained across investment cycles (Chart 1). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel