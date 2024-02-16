The mystery of Rs 8-trn gap between dropped, completed projects in capex

The value of government-backed dropped projects has exceeded private sector ones in the recent past. This may reflect lower private sector activity, or because the government dropped unviable projects. The government dropped projects worth Rs 8 trillion in the four quarters ending December 2023. It was Rs 7.1 trillion for the private sector. (chart 2).

Manufacturing had dropped projects worth Rs 4.4 trillion in December 2023 compared to Rs 2.5 trillion in December 2019. It overtook electricity projects, which accounted for the second largest share in dropped projects before the pandemic. Around Rs 5.3 trillion worth of electricity projects were dropped in the four quarters leading up to December 2019. In December 2019, services had the largest share of dropped projects: Rs 7.8 trillion. It has since eased to Rs 4 trillion (chart 3).