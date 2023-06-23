Expect real repo rate to stay elevated for a while: MPC external member

Why do you think that MPC declared winning the inflation battle prematurely?

If all goes well, we may well hit or even surpass the forecast growth rate. But a lot of things can go wrong, and the MPC should in my view keep a careful watch on this. So, yes, I still think growth is fragile. The biggest concern is of course the unfavourable global economic and geopolitical environment. We are an open economy and these global factors constitute a major headwind for economic growth. The second issue is that the government has quite rightly embarked on a programme of fiscal consolidation which withdraws fiscal stimulus to the tune of about 0.5 per cdent of GDP. Third, the rate hikes over the last year or so are working their way through the economy, and this is suppressing domestic demand.