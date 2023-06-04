So if I add our look at each of these factors coming together, I would call it the perfect confluence of benefits for us. The only headwinds are global factors and monsoon. But having said that, if you look at history, El Niño doesn’t necessarily mean reduction in growth. So if I put all the pluses and some of the negatives as well across it, the pluses far outweigh the negatives. Therefore 6.5 per cent is the worst-case scenario and 6.7 per cent is most likely scenario.

We are projecting FY24 GDP growth at 6.5-6.7 per cent. We believe 6.5 per cent will be achievable, even in a slightly negative scenario. And 6.7 per cent is our belief, let me put it that way. If you look at the tailwinds, first and foremost is the fact that the domestic demand has come back. Second, from the corporates’ perspective, the balance sheets are very strong, they are less under-leveraged. The banks’ balance sheets are excellent. They have the capacity and capability to continue to lend and allow funding for growth. And last but not the least is the focus on India as an investment destination. When we look at all of the macroeconomic indicators, whether it be inflation going down, or global uncertainty not being as dire as before, all of it is leading up to that.