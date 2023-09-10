Strong WTO can ensure free flow of agri goods across borders: Ramesh Chand

The Group of Twenty (G20) Delhi Declaration has devoted considerable space to food and nutritional security and called for an open and rules-based food, fertiliser, and agriculture trade worldwide. NITI Aayog member and agricultural economist RAMESH CHAND, in an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, says that a robust World Trade Organization (WTO) can ensure the seamless flow of agricultural goods across borders. Edited excerpts:

The G20 Delhi Declaration commits itself to an open, fair, predictable, and rules-based agriculture, food, and fertiliser trade. It also discusses refraining from imposing any export prohibitions or restrictions and reducing market distortions in accordance with WTO rules. However, with countries like India increasingly imposing curbs on the free flow of agricultural commodities to control domestic inflation and address local concerns, how do you believe this commitment can be achieved?



Since the Doha Development Round, the WTO has not made significant progress. Consequently, the world has shifted towards protectionism and imposed country-specific restrictions on exports and imports.

The lack of progress in WTO rules and reduced compliance with the WTO Agreement on Agriculture have led to unilateral actions by many countries.



For instance, Indonesia imposed export restrictions on palm oil two years ago. India’s restrictions on wheat and rice exports are primarily due to the evolving global trade landscape.

To ensure the free flow of goods across borders, it’s imperative to strengthen the WTO, make it more transparent, and ensure it caters to the needs of developing countries like India.



The G20 has also called for the full implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia has backed out of. What could be the impact on world food prices and inflation, and would India be affected?

A country like Russia, as a G20 member, will face pressure to adhere to the G20 agreement and avoid disrupting food, particularly grain, trade.



If Russia chooses to stay away from the deal, collective action by other G20 countries may become necessary to address the situation.

How do you think Indian farmers could benefit from the Global Biofuels Alliance?



Emphasising biofuels will increase the demand for agri-biomass, including primary products and byproducts. This will also promote the production of energy crops.

On one hand, it will ensure increased demand for grains, oilseeds, and sugarcane, and on the other, it will add value to the biomass that would otherwise go to waste.



The Declaration also calls for an Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) and Geo Global Agricultural Monitoring to enhance transparency, prevent food price volatility, and include vegetable oils in AMIS. How can these measures benefit in early price detection signals?

Previous G20 meetings have established mechanisms such as AMIS and the Rapid Response Forum for early warning and swift action to address anticipated shocks in production and markets.



By including these in the Delhi Declaration, the G20 reaffirmed its confidence in and support for these measures, which are becoming increasingly important in the face of rising climate uncertainties. These measures will facilitate timely preparation to address output and price shocks and help vulnerable regions and populations.

What, in your opinion, are the key takeaways for Indian agriculture, food security, and nutrition from the G20 Delhi Declaration?



A dedicated section in the Delhi Declaration focuses on sustainable development goals (SDGs), with agriculture playing a crucial role in their attainment. Eleven out of 16 SDGs are directly linked to or dependent on agriculture and the food sector. The section underscores the importance of food security and nutrition improvement.

It is matter of concern that hunger and malnutrition have worsened globally, especially in Africa, South America, and South Asia.