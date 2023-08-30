Home / Economy / Interviews / Value addition could hit 70% with memory chips made in India: Vaishnaw

Value addition could hit 70% with memory chips made in India: Vaishnaw

Some players in the world do not want India to become a big manufacturer of these products, so they are engineering a problem, the Communications minister says

Surajeet Das Gupta
Premium
Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Communications Minister ASHWINI VAISHNAW had a brief telephonic interview with Surajeet Das Gupta following his meeting with the 32 applicants who have submitted their applications for the production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 information technology hardware scheme. Excerpts:

Is the allocation of Rs 17,000 crore sufficient for the 32 players, which is more than what you have accounted for?
 
We will accommodate all 32 players under the PLI 2.0 scheme, and we are confident of having some savings which we can use. They are all ready to proceed.

What kind of value addition are you expecting from them?
 
I had discussions with all of them on Wednesday, and they are prepared to achieve a 35-40 per cent value addition very soon. Once memory chips start being manufactured in India, this could increase to as high as 70 per cent.

Have they raised concerns about the import licensing of laptops, etc?
 
They are not concerned at all. They want to establish a substantial part of the supply chain in India and aim to move quickly.

Why has the licensing of imports of laptops and personal computers become such a contentious issue?
 
Some global players who do not want India to become a major manufacturer of these products are engineering these problems.

Will Chinese companies be allowed to participate in the PLI?
 
Yes, as long as they partner an Indian electronics manufacturing services player, there is no issue.

Also Read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

Rate cuts possible when real interest rate becomes excessive: Jayant Varma

Liquidity overhang should not pose a risk to inflation: Ashima Goyal

Committed to conclude CECA talks later this year: Australia trade minister

I expect gold price to be notably higher next year: World Gold Council CEO

Centre will 'intensify' efforts to control inflation: TV Somanathan

Topics :PLI schemesemiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story