Global biofuels alliance to act as counter to OPEC: Hardeep Singh Puri

The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) at the G20 Summit signifies a pivotal moment for New Delhi's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions and its diplomacy around energy. Led by India, Brazil, and USA, it aims to reshape the global landscape and expedite uptake of biofuels worldwide by accelerating technology development, bolstering policy frameworks and exchanging best practices.

Speaking with Business Standard, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said an action plan for the initiative will be ready within 6 months. Edited excerpts.



How will the GBA benefit India?

The GBA members reflect the major producers and consumers of biofuels. The USA (52 per cent), Brazil (30 per cent) and India (3 per cent) are the principal producers of ethanol globally and contribute about 85 per cent share in production and about 81 per cent in consumption as of 2022. India will thus gain a leadership status in the space of biofuels, despite producing only 3 per cent currently.



On the diplomatic front, the alliance is a tangible outcome of the G20 presidency and will help strengthen India's position globally. It will position India as a climate and sustainability champion, and make it a critical voice in setting standards for biofuels. India will also act as the voice of the global south, by getting countries which are yet to start their biofuels programme.

It will bring significant benefits to our domestic industry. It will focus on collaboration and provide our industry the opportunity to export technology and equipment. This will contribute to Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Skill Development, apart from raising farmers' income.



What will be the next step for the alliance?

Acting as a counter to the OPEC grouping on biofuels, the GBA will help in advancing interests of large fossil fuel importers like India.



One of the primary goals of the alliance is to expedite the global uptake of biofuels through technology advancements. It will serve as a catalytic platform, fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.

How will the GBA be organised, and how will it operate?



The Secretariat Headquarter will be hosted virtually by India during the initial period. A temporary executive committee will be constituted for proposing an appropriate governance framework and action plan for the initiative within six months. The GBA will have a light structure with separate tiers for government, industry and civil society. It is being set up with initial seed capital of only Rs 60 crore.

We will support developing countries by sharing technology and best practices. The alliance will identify the bottlenecks countries face in realising their biofuel potential and bring together multiple stakeholders from government, industry, think tanks and financial institutions to alleviate these challenges.



What are the long-term goals of the alliance?

It will work to create and expand existing and international sustainable biofuels markets to advance global biofuels trade. It will support worldwide development and deployment of sustainable biofuels by offering capacity-building exercises across the value chain, technical support for national programmes and promoting policy lessons-sharing.



It will also facilitate mobilising a virtual marketplace to assist industries, countries, ecosystem players and key stakeholders in mapping demand and supply, as well as connecting technology providers to end-users.

Research and advocacy will also be supported for improvements in biofuel technology across supply chains and to expand the range of sustainable feedstock, and conversion of feedstock to biofuels.



GBA has attracted nations from across the global geographical and developmental gap. Do you expect the grouping to increase in size soon?

The Brazilian sugarcane industry association UNICA, and other major oil companies have indicated their willingness to fund the initiative. Nineteen countries and 12 international organisations have already agreed to join. Of these, seven are G20 members - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Italy, South Africa, United States and India. Four are G20 Invitee Countries - Bangladesh, Singapore, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.