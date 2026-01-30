With FTA, India's exports to EU can double in 5 years, says Goyal

First of all, India today negotiates from a position of strength, with self-confidence in our own ability to compete with developed countries — where there is fair play and fair trade.
Therefore, we have two fundamental principles. First, we recognise that it has to be an equal, win-win agreement for both parties. Within that, we must secure a fair, equitable and balanced agreement in which our stakeholders get significant benefits, jobs are created in India, and new opportunities are provided for our MSMEs, farmers, fishermen and those engaged in animal husbandry. Our youth get the spirit of inquiry. More people should gain access to high-quality education and jobs, and become innovators and startup founders. That is one leg on which we conduct the negotiations.