With FTA, India's exports to EU can double in 5 years, says Goyal

I think that the Congress and the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) always looked at negotiations with a very negative and weak mindset. They were able to do agreements with Asean countries, where we are actually competitors and where we are suffering. Our manufacturers are suffering from unfair competition. They made an effort to do an agreement with China. They threw India under the bus by entering into negotiations under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which effectively was nothing but an FTA with China. We already had an FTA with Asean, Japan and South Korea. Australia was on the verge of being finished. At that point in time, we hardly had $300 million of bilateral trade with New Zealand. So what was RCEP? RCEP was an India-China FTA. The Congress forced India to get into that. They didn't do any stakeholder consultation.