Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / Interviews / Nabard's focus on rural MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh, says CGM C Saraswathi

Nabard's focus on rural MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh, says CGM C Saraswathi

Nabard's Madhya Pradesh chief general manager C Saraswathi outlines priorities around rural MSMEs, agri-processing, cold storage and tribal development

C Saraswati, Nabard's Madhya Pradesh chief general manager
premium
C Saraswathi, Nabard’s Madhya Pradesh chief general manager
Sandeep Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On the occasion of Nabard’s State Credit Seminar, Sandeep Kumar spoke with C Saraswathi, chief general manager of Nabard Madhya Pradesh.
 
What does Nabard’s current credit policy offer for rural MSMEs and agri-startups?
 
At the regional level, there is no new initiative for agri-startups in Madhya Pradesh at present. However, our headquarters is working extensively in this direction through its subsidiary, Nabventures. In Madhya Pradesh, we are focusing on the processing of agricultural products, since nearly 30 per cent of the total production of fruits and vegetables goes to waste. Our focus is on supporting cold storage and cold chain facilities in the state. While storage facilities exist, there is a shortage of cold storage. Its development will improve agri-processing, help preserve farmers’ crops and ensure they get better prices. We always encourage new experiments in farming. For instance, at present we are emphasising farming through the Internet of Things (IoT), or smart farming.
 
Tell us about Nabard’s initiatives and schemes for tribal development in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Nabard is running several projects for tribal development in the tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh. Through tie-ups for these projects, we strive to ensure that tribal communities can sell their products directly to large buyers, and Nabard helps them establish permanent contacts or linkages.
 
In terms of rural credit, which areas will Nabard prioritise over the next four to five years?
 
Agriculture and the MSME sector have always been Nabard’s priorities. In addition, we plan to work more in areas such as agricultural product processing, creation of cold storage facilities, horticulture and water resources. To strengthen the rural economy, NABARD is paying significant attention to the development of MSMEs in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh.
 
Is Nabard undertaking any new initiatives in Madhya Pradesh regarding climate change?
 
Nabard has several schemes in the pipeline regarding climate change, but none have yet been introduced specifically in Madhya Pradesh. Nabard has developed credit products to deal with the impacts of climate change, but so far we do not have any special product for Madhya Pradesh. However, in the future, we will certainly bring such products.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India to manufacture 3 nanometre chips by 2032, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

EU's carbon tax to kick in from Jan 1, may hurt Indian exporters: GTRI

Premium

SHANTI Bill has fully solved third-party liability issue: Holtec CEO

Premium

Job transition with AI will not be as dramatic as feared: Susan Athey

Premium

Datanomics: More women seek jobs, but stiff labour market a challenge

Topics :NABARDIndustry NewsMSMEMadhya PradeshAgriculture

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story