Nabard's focus on rural MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh, says CGM C Saraswathi

At the regional level, there is no new initiative for agri-startups in Madhya Pradesh at present. However, our headquarters is working extensively in this direction through its subsidiary, Nabventures. In Madhya Pradesh, we are focusing on the processing of agricultural products, since nearly 30 per cent of the total production of fruits and vegetables goes to waste. Our focus is on supporting cold storage and cold chain facilities in the state. While storage facilities exist, there is a shortage of cold storage. Its development will improve agri-processing, help preserve farmers’ crops and ensure they get better prices. We always encourage new experiments in farming. For instance, at present we are emphasising farming through the Internet of Things (IoT), or smart farming.