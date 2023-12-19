Home / Economy / News / 100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

Around 15 offshore blocks will also be auctioned in March

Nitin Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Mines will call bids for over 100 critical minerals blocks from February. Apart from onshore minerals, offshore minerals will also be put up for auction, Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi said during the launch event of the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal.

"More than 100 blocks of strategic and critical minerals will be brought for auction next year before February, and these blocks are ready with us," Joshi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Around 15 offshore blocks will also be auctioned in March,” Joshi added.

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after India initiated the process to auction 20 blocks of critical minerals, including the 5.9-million-tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. The collective value of these 20 blocks was estimated at Rs 45,000 crore.

Highlighting the goal behind increasing critical mineral availability, Joshi said, "India is now considered as the World Factory. The shift from China is happening at a rapid pace. We must be ready to provide critical minerals to companies that come to India."

Around 500 blocks of minerals, including critical ones, have been given to the government by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). This year GSI will explore around 1,000 blocks.

Through an amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on August 17 this year, 24 minerals were notified as critical and strategic, and the central government was given the power to grant mineral concessions for these through auction.

Besides Lithium, the critical minerals on offer include titanium, bauxite (aluminous laterite), glauconite, nickel, chromium, potash, copper, graphite, manganese ore, molybdenum ore, phosphorite, platinum group elements (PGE), and rare earth elements (REE). These are used in sectors like renewable energy, defence, and agriculture.

Also Read

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

India set to get its first list of critical minerals on Wednesday

Mines and Minerals Bill passed in RS, special focus on critical minerals

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

IMF cautions India on govt debt vulnerabilities, Centre disagrees

13 states raise Rs 19,692 crore; Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh top list

Parliament approves additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore in FY24

Euro stocks rise, Yen falls after BOJ sticks to ultra-easy monetary policy

Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mines ministrymines auctionOffshore mineral

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story