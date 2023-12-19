Home / Economy / News / Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

The normal net borrowing ceiling for states has been fixed at 3 per cent of their gross state domestic product

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday approved an extra borrowing ceiling of over Rs 60,876.8 crore to 22 States in 2023-24 for National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution. According to the announcement, this will be over and above the net borrowing ceiling for 2023-24.

The normal net borrowing ceiling for states has been fixed at 3 per cent of their gross state domestic product (GSDP). The GSDP currently stands at Rs 8.59 trillion. The ministry also issued approval for raising Rs 6.99 trillion for open market borrowing (OMB) and Rs 69,370.81 crore for availing of negotiated loans during 2023-24. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the announcement on social media platform X, the finance ministry has also allowed extra borrowing ceilings to states equivalent to employer and employee share of contribution of its employees, over and above the 3 per cent ceiling.

Earlier in June, the Centre had approved additional financial incentives worth Rs 66,413 crore to 12 states for power sector reforms.

The Union Finance Minister announced the initiative in the Union Budget 2021-22. Under this initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 per cent of the GSDP is available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that it had allowed additional borrowing of Rs 39,175 crore to 12 States in 2021-22 and Rs 27,238 crore to 6 States in 2022-23, linked to performance in the power sector.

For 2023-24, states are eligible to borrow Rs 1.43 trillion on the recommendation of the power ministry. 

Also Read

12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

Spurring fiscal equality: Ratio of GST to GSDP higher in poorer states

States offered Rs 1.4 trillion loans linked to power sector reforms

Out of pocket expenditure projected to fall to 35% by FY26: Health secy

Arrested development: States are hardly spending on modernising police

India' reliance on Bab-el-Mandeb Strait could impact economy: GTRI

Per capita income must go up to become 3rd largest economy: Bandhan Bank MD

Can grains, maize ethanol fill sugarcane juice void in blending programme?

How plethora of GST notices are spoiling the ease of doing business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Finance MinistryGSDPgross borrowingBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story