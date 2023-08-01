15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

15th Finance Commission has allocated a total corpus of Rs 1,28,122.40 crore to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in all States for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-2026), Union Minister for State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on the question of IUML MP Abdussamad Samadani, said that the successive Finance Commission (set up under Article 280 of the Constitution from time to time), determines the allocation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for all States for each of the financial years for the entire award period.

"As against Rs 61,220 crores recommended by the 14th Finance Commission for the Award Period (i.e. 2015-16 to 2019-2020), the 15'h Finance Commission has allocated a total corpus of Rs. 1,28,122.40 crore in SDRF to all States for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-2026), of which Central Share is Rs 98,080.80 crores and State Government share is Rs 30,041.60 crores," MoS Rai said.

He further informed the Lower House that in addition an amount of Rs 32,030.60 crore has been allocated under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for the Award Period of 2021-22 to 2025-26.

"Similarly, a total corpus of Rs 54,770 crores has been allocated by the 15th Finance Commission under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 13,693 crores under National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-26)" he added.