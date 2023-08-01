Home / Economy / News / 15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

15th Finance Commission has allocated a total corpus of Rs 1,28,122.40 crore to the State Disaster Response Force in all States for the Award Period, Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha

ANI Politics
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

15th Finance Commission has allocated a total corpus of Rs 1,28,122.40 crore to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in all States for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-2026), Union Minister for State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on the question of IUML MP Abdussamad Samadani, said that the successive Finance Commission (set up under Article 280 of the Constitution from time to time), determines the allocation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for all States for each of the financial years for the entire award period.

"As against Rs 61,220 crores recommended by the 14th Finance Commission for the Award Period (i.e. 2015-16 to 2019-2020), the 15'h Finance Commission has allocated a total corpus of Rs. 1,28,122.40 crore in SDRF to all States for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-2026), of which Central Share is Rs 98,080.80 crores and State Government share is Rs 30,041.60 crores," MoS Rai said.

He further informed the Lower House that in addition an amount of Rs 32,030.60 crore has been allocated under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for the Award Period of 2021-22 to 2025-26.

"Similarly, a total corpus of Rs 54,770 crores has been allocated by the 15th Finance Commission under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 13,693 crores under National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for the Award Period (2021-22 to 2025-26)" he added.

Also Read

Good coordination between Centre, Gujarat govt during Cyclone Biparjoy

Monsoon session: Delhi Services Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

BJP chief Nadda writes to Chirag Paswan to join NDA meeting on July 18

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

Bill payment reminders, OTPs, promotional content to cost more for firms

Gamers urge finance minister to reduce current 28% GST on online gaming

RBI tells banks it is ready, able to manage Russian fund outflows

88% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned to banks by July-end, says RBI

National power consumption grows by 8.4% to 139 billion units in July

Topics :Narendra Modi15th Finance Commission

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story